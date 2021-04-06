Get you entries in...

The closing date for EABBA Virtual Solo & Ensemble contest is fast approaching...

Players wishing to test their slow melody, air-varie and ensemble performance skills are being reminded that the closing date for the online East Anglian Brass Band Association Solo & Ensemble contest is fast approaching.

Closing date

Entries and videos must be submitted by Friday 16th April. Entry forms are available by emailing administration@eabba.org.uk

Classes include:

Aged 13 and under Slow Melody

Aged 14-17 Slow Melody

Open Slow Melody

Novice 18 and over Slow Melody (for adults who have returned to banding in the last two years after at least a five-year break or have learnt to play a brass instrument in the last three years)

Open Air Varie

Ensemble (2-10 different players). Lockdown/social distancing rules must be complied with.

The adjudicator is Mr David Stowell and prizes include vouchers from Pennine Music and Trevada Music.

The results will be announced over the weekend of 15th/16th May. All performances will also appear on the EABBA YouTube Channel over the weekend of 15th/16th May.