Media light shines on recovery support

Brass bands have managed to get a bit more media spotlight...

News of the financial support given to brass bands from the most recent round of payments from the Government's Cultural Recovery Fund has certainly made a mark in the national media spotlight.

Award

Grimethorpe Colliery Band's award of £47,515 was accompanied by an image taken by photographer Lorne Campbell of their tenor horn star Helen Varley which appeared in The Times today (Tuesday 6th April)

It shows Helen playing her instrument on the village green in Micklethwaite, near Bingley in West Yorkshire, where the Christmas lights, put up four months ago, still illuminate the dark evenings.

Picture: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

