Bolsover finds Neish for tuba star

Besson tuba star Les Neish will be joining the staff at this year's Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School.

The Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School has announced that Besson tuba star Les Neish has agreed to join the staff of this year's course following the withdrawal of Shaun Crowther.

Les is rightly regarded one of the finest tuba players and teachers in the world — a remarkable musical talent which he has demonstrated across a large variety of genres from brass bands to chamber music and wind ensembles over many years

Great demand

Course Director Steven Mead told 4BR: "Les is also known for his dedication to music education, being in great demand for workshops and presentations in the UK and mainland Europe, so this is even better news for the delegates on the course.

His skill, patience and good humour is sure to be highlight at the Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School — and I'm sure he will enjoy a warm welcome from everyone."

Thanks

Steve added: "We would like to say a special thanks to Shaun Crowther who has given sterling service to our summer school in recent years, and of course we wish him all the best for the future."