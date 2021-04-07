BBE links up with the King of the Swingers

The fantastic Yamaha trumpet star Louis Dowdeswell will be leading Brass Bands England's latest Online Development Programme later this month — so book your place.

Supported by leading instrument manufacturer Yamaha, Brass Band England's 'Online Development Programme' series of webinars continues to encourage and develop the skills of both brass players and bands.

The latest Yamaha Performing Artist to feature in the programme is the remarkable British trumpet player, music producer and creator Louis Dowdeswell in a webinar scheduled for Tuesday 20th April.

Chart topper

Recognised for his work with chart-topping musicians, leading orchestras and on television shows including X-Factor, his passion for big band music is equally well known to his 80,000 YouTube subscribers.

Yamaha Product Marketing Specialist Jeremy Smith told 4BR: "Louis is a terrific role model and inspiration to the next generation of players, expanding his role beyond that of a musician into teaching, production and content creation.

We're sure that Louis' webinar will break new ground in just the same way as his playing does."

Free





Louis performs on a Yamaha YTR-6335RC trumpet which he describes as being "â€¦the easiest feeling trumpet I've ever played", as well as a Yamaha Custom YFH-6310Z flugelhorn and YTR-9835 Piccolo Trumpet.

The webinar is free to access for Brass Bands England members or £5 for non-members and will be delivered using the Zoom platform.

Further information:

For further information, please visit: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=148&reset=1