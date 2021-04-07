                 

*
banner

News

BBE links up with the King of the Swingers

The fantastic Yamaha trumpet star Louis Dowdeswell will be leading Brass Bands England's latest Online Development Programme later this month — so book your place.

Dowdeswell
  Louis Dowdeswell has become a high profile trumpet star

Wednesday, 07 April 2021

        

Supported by leading instrument manufacturer Yamaha, Brass Band England's 'Online Development Programme' series of webinars continues to encourage and develop the skills of both brass players and bands.

The latest Yamaha Performing Artist to feature in the programme is the remarkable British trumpet player, music producer and creator Louis Dowdeswell in a webinar scheduled for Tuesday 20th April.

Chart topper

Recognised for his work with chart-topping musicians, leading orchestras and on television shows including X-Factor, his passion for big band music is equally well known to his 80,000 YouTube subscribers.

Yamaha Product Marketing Specialist Jeremy Smith told 4BR: "Louis is a terrific role model and inspiration to the next generation of players, expanding his role beyond that of a musician into teaching, production and content creation.

We're sure that Louis' webinar will break new ground in just the same way as his playing does."

Free



Louis performs on a Yamaha YTR-6335RC trumpet which he describes as being "â€¦the easiest feeling trumpet I've ever played", as well as a Yamaha Custom YFH-6310Z flugelhorn and YTR-9835 Piccolo Trumpet.

The webinar is free to access for Brass Bands England members or £5 for non-members and will be delivered using the Zoom platform.

Further information:

For further information, please visit: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=148&reset=1

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Champions of Brass

We are the champions...

April 7 • 4BR talks to Sandy Smith about the formation of Champions of Brass — a new band made up of old friends ready to give audience music making to savour.

Virtual festival

Whitburn to host 'Virtual Festival' contest for Scottish bands

April 7 • Scottish bands invited to showcase their online talents for new domestic virtual competition.

Dowdeswell

BBE links up with the King of the Swingers

April 7 • The fantastic Yamaha trumpet star Louis Dowdeswell will be leading Brass Bands England's latest Online Development Programme later this month — so book your place.

Nesih

Bolsover finds Neish for tuba star

April 7 • Besson tuba star Les Neish will be joining the staff at this year's Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Otterbourne Brass

April 7 • If during the last 12 months you have realised how much time two rehearsals a week plus engagements takes then Otterbourne Brass rehearse once a week and presently has vacancies for bass and trombone players. Other instruments may also apply

Wotton and District Silver Band

April 5 • When we all get back to business we will be seeking to fill our vacancies for MUSICAL DIRECTOR and Eb BASS.

Ibstock Brick Brass

April 2 • Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Cornets (position negiotable) to join their line up when rehearsals can restart (pending government rules). Ibstock compete in the 2nd section and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday Night in Coalville.

Pro Cards »

Mike Sheppard

B.A. (Hons) Music
Composer, conductor, teacher, author

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top