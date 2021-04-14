Back to work...

Bandsmen and women can now look forward to getting their instruments repaired and restored at the renowned McQueen's Instrument Repairers after it re-opened following the Covid-19 shutdown.

Craftsman Tim McQueeney of the internationally renowned McQueen's instrument repairers and restorers in Salford, Greater Manchester, takes a closer look at three solid silver bugles, from around the 1880s which they have refurbished for the British Military.

They regularly refurbish ceremonial bugles for the Royal Marines, who will play their part in the military presence at the funeral of Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh on the weekend. The Band of the Grenadier Guards, of which Prince Philip was Colonel of for 42 years, will lead the procession to the chapel.

Work in McQueen's workshop fully resumed this week following the Covid-19 lockdown.

Picture: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

