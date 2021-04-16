New appointment at MIA

Tom Bacon has been appointed as the Chair of the Music Industries Association's Young Professionals Network.

The Music Industries Association (MIA) has announced the appointment of Tom Bacon as its Chair of its Young Professionals Network.

The General Manager of D'Addario UK, a leading manufacturer of musical instrument strings and accessories, will play a crucial role in helping the MIA to understand how it can best support music industry career pathways for the next generation of people wishing to come into the industry.

In addition to providing opportunities for networking and socialising, the Young Professionals Network will offer training, group and One2One mentoring, and the chance to input on MIA policy and campaigns. The network is free to join, and open to anyone under the age of 40 who works in the industry.

Speaking about his appointment, Tom said: "I'm very excited to be involved. I look forward to working together with the rest of our members as we look to establish ourselves and create something that we can all learn and benefit from."

In response to the news, Steven Greenall, Chair of the MIA Board, added: "The Young Professional Network is a key part of MIA's agenda to broaden our engagement with the MI leaders of tomorrow.

Tom will be well known to many of our members already in his role at General Manager for D'Addario UK. Supported by our own General Manager, Alice Monk, and with a growing group of talented young people we look forward to learning how the MIA can help nurture and develop this important cohort for our industry."

To find out more go to: https://www.mia.org.uk/2021/02/the-mias-young-professionals-network/