No six appeal for Making Music

The leading leisure time music making organisation has expressed disappointment at the Roadmap progress made by the Government to help get groups back to playing in England.

Making Music, the leading membership organisation for leisure time music makers in the UK has expressed its disappointment that Step 2 of the UK Government's 'Roadmap' for England did not allow for more than six people to take part in outdoor music rehearsals from 12th April.

Disappointed

In a news item published on their own website they stated: "We are disappointed to hear from DCMS (Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) that other organised participative group activity, including amateur group sports, are permitted as well as fairly large events for the public (e.g. village fetes), whereas no choir, band or orchestra can meet outdoors, except in socially permitted groups of six or two households.

Last year, an unwarranted distinction between professional and non-professional music-making led to an outcry, motivated in great part by issues of isolation and mental health which can be substantially improved by making music in a group.

Now, in addition, we understand that other community groups and participative activity that are very similar in organisation and risk to a music group can go ahead outdoors — but music groups are prohibited from meeting.

Puzzled

In addition, their CEO, Barbara Eifler, added: "I am puzzled by this unwarranted distinction between amateur football, gardening or photography clubs and community music activity.

Last autumn, when meeting was permitted, Making Music members demonstrated their ability to risk assess their sessions, implement required mitigations, and rehearse safely. Why not let them meet now and experience the healing effect of group singing and playing?"

Step 3

Making Music further added that they has concern that Step 3 in the England roadmap, scheduled for 17th May, may be postponed as new variants spread and therefore music groups would face another long wait, damaging to individuals and to the groups themselves which have been struggling with loss of income and participants.

Addressing this, Barbara Eifler continued: "Choirs, orchestras and bands have been doing an amazing job keeping their players and singers connected, making music in whatever way they could for over a year now, but research conducted among our member groups shows, at best, two thirds of their participants have engaged online, leading to the exclusion of at least an estimated quarter of a million people across the nation who would usually engage actively in music."

Choirs, orchestras and bands have been doing an amazing job keeping their players and singers connected, making music in whatever way they could for over a year now Making Music, CEO, Barbara Eifler

Advertisement

Open letter

It was stated that Making Music has now written an open letter to Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, to ask that leisure-time music groups be allowed to organise outdoor rehearsals with immediate effect in England.