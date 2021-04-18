                 

Scotland sees easing of Covid-19 restrictions

There is some good news for Scottish banding in the latest announcement from their First Minister — but it all depends on the data for the future.

Sunday, 18 April 2021

        

An accelerated easing of Covid-19 restrictions that will directly affect musicians in Scotland has recently been announced by Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister for Scotland.

16th April

These came into effect from 16th April.

According to a news report published by the Incorporated Society of Musicians (ISM) it means that from 16th April in Scotland, outdoor meetings in groups of up to six adults from up to six households will be allowed, with under-12s not counting towards this limit.

Travel within Scotland for outdoor socialising, recreation and exercise will be allowed. The 'Stay Local' message remains for other purposes such as non-essential shopping, and public transport capacity will continue to be limited.

26th April

From 26th April the whole of Scotland, including all islands, will move to Level 3 should data permit.

This will enable private tuition in people's homes, with relevant mitigations; weddings/civil partnerships, funerals and receptions with a maximum of 50 attendees; Drive-in events and tourist accommodation open with in-house socialising rules.

May and June

From 17th May Scotland is expected to move to at least level 2, allowing concert halls, music venues and theatres reopen with possible restrictions on capacity and outdoor organised adult non-professional performing arts activities.

From early June (if data permits), Scotland is expected to move to level 1, allowing indoor organised adult non-professional performing arts activities; weddings/civil partnerships, funerals and receptions with a maximum of 100 attendees.

From late June 2021 (if data permits), Scotland is expected to move to level 0, allowing weddings/civil partnerships, funerals and receptions with a maximum of 200 attendees.

From 26th April the whole of Scotland, including all islands, will move to Level 3 should data permit

Northern Ireland

The ISM Chief Executive, Deborah Annetts recently wrote to the Northern Ireland Assembly Education Minister, Peter Weir MLA regarding the current rules for singing and playing wind or brass instruments on school premises.

https://www.ism.org/news/press-releases

        

