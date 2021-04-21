4BR Wednesday Interview with Patrick Ottiger

4BR catches up with the Yamaha professional trumpet star and inspirational conductor of the BML Talents Band in Switzerland to find out more about musical life, Jerusalema dance moves and contesting promotion...

Patrick combines helping Yamaha with its ongoing development of its trumpet models as well as being a classical trumpet player with the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra and lead trumpet with the Zurich Jazz Orchestra.

He has also led the BML Talents Band — the youth band sibling of Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern contest and high profile media success — notably with their fantastic dance version of 'Jerusalema'.

Patrick touches on the different aspects of his musical life and his hope that his band will be back contesting at the Swiss National Championships later this year.

Here you can see the video: https://youtu.be/fRTm5-b5QBA

To find out more go to: www.lucerne-music-edition.ch