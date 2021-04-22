Welsh invited to opening of the box...

Brass Bands Wales has linked up with the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators for an evening workshop looking at all aspects of the judging process.

Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales, the representative body that supports the existing organisations and structures of the Welsh banding community and music sector, continues its work towards improving the overall playing health of the nation's bands with a collaboration workshop with the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

All aspects

It will see AoBBA's Nicholas Garman and Head of Trainee Adjudicator Programme, Martin Heartfield, lead a workshop evening looking at all aspects of adjudication.

It will include the opportunity to take part in a 'blind' adjudication, find out what it's like inside 'the box', a chance to ask questions about adjudication and examine the processes adjudicators go through, as well as discover more about the trainee scheme.

Time and date

Wednesday 28th April

Time: 7.30pm

Free

The event is for members of Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales:

To enjoy the presentation, go to: https://www.brassbands.wales/the-hub

Further information to become a member:

https://www.brassbands/wales/membership

