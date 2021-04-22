                 

*
banner

News

Welsh invited to opening of the box...

Brass Bands Wales has linked up with the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators for an evening workshop looking at all aspects of the judging process.

bbwALES
  The evening is free to BPC/BBW members

Thursday, 22 April 2021

        

Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales, the representative body that supports the existing organisations and structures of the Welsh banding community and music sector, continues its work towards improving the overall playing health of the nation's bands with a collaboration workshop with the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

All aspects

It will see AoBBA's Nicholas Garman and Head of Trainee Adjudicator Programme, Martin Heartfield, lead a workshop evening looking at all aspects of adjudication.

It will include the opportunity to take part in a 'blind' adjudication, find out what it's like inside 'the box', a chance to ask questions about adjudication and examine the processes adjudicators go through, as well as discover more about the trainee scheme.

Time and date
Wednesday 28th April
Time: 7.30pm
Free

The event is for members of Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales:

To enjoy the presentation, go to: https://www.brassbands.wales/the-hub

Further information to become a member:
https://www.brassbands/wales/membership

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

bbwALES

Welsh invited to opening of the box...

April 22 • Brass Bands Wales has linked up with the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators for an evening workshop looking at all aspects of the judging process.

Mark Wilkinson

4BR Thursday Interview with Mark Wilkinson

April 22 • 4BR talks to Foden's Band Manager Mark Wilkinson to find out more about the worldwide response to their forthcoming online Whit Friday contest weekend and their plans to safeguard their musical future and recall their past.

Talents

4BR Wednesday Interview with Patrick Ottiger

April 21 • 4BR catches up with the Yamaha professional trumpet star and inspirational conductor of the BML Talents Band in Switzerland to find out more about musical life, Jerusalema dance moves and contesting promotion...

Swiss

Swiss soloists respond in number

April 21 • Over 350 players and 32 quartets entered the online Swiss Solo and Quartet Championships this year — with the finals set to take place in Berne in May.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Watford Band

April 22 • Come and join the Watford band!. We are a friendly, welcoming band. . Currently in Fourth Section but hungry for promotion. . We are looking for Bb Bass, 2nd Trombone, . 1st, 2nd Horn Players, and Percussionists.

Chinnor Silver

April 19 • With rehearsals starting soon in line with government guidelines we are looking to strengthen BACKROW CORNETS &PERCUSSION TEAM concerts and contests planned.we rehearse on wednesdays in our own bandroom check out our lockdown performances and come join us

Chadderton Band

April 17 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

Pro Cards »

Phillip Littlemore

GGSM, AoBBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Arranger, Teacher and Publisher

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top