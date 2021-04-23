Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 19

Episode 19 of Besson Fridays at Home sees the team of Philip Harper, Steven Mead and Roger Webster joined by two huge European brass stars — Bastien Baumet and Roland Szentpali.
As well as being regarded as leading exponents of the euphonium and tuba the duo are also great friends and often travel together.
Acclaim
Roland has gained critical acclaim for his fearless approach to tuba repertoire and performance — tackling every genre of music from classic concertos to violin virtuosity.
The Hungarian is also gaining a fine reputation as an innovative composer, gaining success writing for brass bands as well as leading ensembles, with his works regularly performed in his home country and throughout Europe.
Bastien Baumet, is perhaps best known in brass band circles as the superb solo euphonium with the Paris Brass Band, but has also become a leading advocate for expanding the instrument's repertoire allied to his busy worldwide touring schedule.
Football
Both talk about their careers and how music became so important to them, whilst they also recall some of the moments that have shaped their journey — including Bastien's move from aspiring football star to euphonium virtuoso (including replacing the football posters on his bedroom wall to those of one of the co-hosts of Besson Fridays!)
There is also some great video footage from both guests.
Enjoy:
Go to: All this and more in this week's superb Episode 19 of Besson Fridays at Home
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/
https://www.facebook.com/4barsrest
Previous Episodes:
Episode 18:
Alan Thomas and Thomas Nielsen
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/239260564554398
Episode 17:
Amos Miller and Mark Templeton
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/1173452629755844
Episode 16:
Cory Tuba Section
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/538321640819626
Episode 15:
Frank Renton
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2305046332961086
Episode 14:
Scott Kerr & Chris Shanks
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/109984231009544
Episode 13:
Maurice Murphy Tribute
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/449847116384239
Episode 12:
Keith Hutchinson and Tom Smith
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/696285934615157
Episode 11:
Phil Cobb and Stephen Cobb
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/173773204414220
Episode 10:
Chris Bradley and Mike Cavanagh
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/378376613490663
Episode 9:
Helen Harrelson and Misa Mead
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403404634387318
Episode 8:
Thomas Ruedi and Harmen Vanhoorne
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403021190697675
Episode 7:
Davur Juul Magnussen and John Barber
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/4511865358886917
Episode 6:
Derick Kane and Stephen Kane
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2697574597127493
Episode 5:
Ian Porthouse and Dewi Griffths
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/755381705256477
Episode 4:
James Gourlay and Les Neish
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2864126147164239
Episode 3:
Owen Farr and Ailsa Russell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2c-SLs3ujY&fbclid=IwAR1xdfk1dO_Z9xTV8-jnJXP6GP6cyxMxw_Th-W8QTrLM61VdpMxWV0Hwvi8
Episode 2:
Tom Hutchinson, Sheona White and Mark Wilkinson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yWqt_Az90I&fbclid=IwAR1EdTIm14XeEGTF6l1Wph3Rw0seCwAyRiY0IP8K95Orq5L5HsJbcJf6e8k
Episode 1:
Philip Harper, Steven Mead, Roger Webster and Tom Hutchinson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0VYGFu6rpE&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1VKnZzVAQ3mPmG7HWKVFim8yAQgcTJNvRvzI8heK1D8S29pVNeyv5A-5w