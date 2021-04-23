                 

Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 19

Phil, Roger and Steve are joined by the European heavyweights of euph star Bastien Baumet and tuba virtuoso Roland Szentpali.

Episode 19 of Besson Fridays at Home sees the team of Philip Harper, Steven Mead and Roger Webster joined by two huge European brass stars — Bastien Baumet and Roland Szentpali.

As well as being regarded as leading exponents of the euphonium and tuba the duo are also great friends and often travel together.

Acclaim

Roland has gained critical acclaim for his fearless approach to tuba repertoire and performance — tackling every genre of music from classic concertos to violin virtuosity.

The Hungarian is also gaining a fine reputation as an innovative composer, gaining success writing for brass bands as well as leading ensembles, with his works regularly performed in his home country and throughout Europe.

Bastien Baumet, is perhaps best known in brass band circles as the superb solo euphonium with the Paris Brass Band, but has also become a leading advocate for expanding the instrument's repertoire allied to his busy worldwide touring schedule.

Football

Both talk about their careers and how music became so important to them, whilst they also recall some of the moments that have shaped their journey — including Bastien's move from aspiring football star to euphonium virtuoso (including replacing the football posters on his bedroom wall to those of one of the co-hosts of Besson Fridays!)

There is also some great video footage from both guests.

