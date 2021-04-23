Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 19

Phil, Roger and Steve are joined by the European heavyweights of euph star Bastien Baumet and tuba virtuoso Roland Szentpali.

Episode 19 of Besson Fridays at Home sees the team of Philip Harper, Steven Mead and Roger Webster joined by two huge European brass stars — Bastien Baumet and Roland Szentpali.

As well as being regarded as leading exponents of the euphonium and tuba the duo are also great friends and often travel together.

Acclaim

Roland has gained critical acclaim for his fearless approach to tuba repertoire and performance — tackling every genre of music from classic concertos to violin virtuosity.

The Hungarian is also gaining a fine reputation as an innovative composer, gaining success writing for brass bands as well as leading ensembles, with his works regularly performed in his home country and throughout Europe.

Bastien Baumet, is perhaps best known in brass band circles as the superb solo euphonium with the Paris Brass Band, but has also become a leading advocate for expanding the instrument's repertoire allied to his busy worldwide touring schedule.

Football

Both talk about their careers and how music became so important to them, whilst they also recall some of the moments that have shaped their journey — including Bastien's move from aspiring football star to euphonium virtuoso (including replacing the football posters on his bedroom wall to those of one of the co-hosts of Besson Fridays!)

There is also some great video footage from both guests.

Enjoy:

Go to: All this and more in this week's superb Episode 19 of Besson Fridays at Home

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/

https://www.facebook.com/4barsrest

Previous Episodes:



Episode 18:

Alan Thomas and Thomas Nielsen

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/239260564554398

Episode 17:

Amos Miller and Mark Templeton

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/1173452629755844

Episode 16:

Cory Tuba Section

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/538321640819626

Episode 15:

Frank Renton

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2305046332961086

Episode 14:

Scott Kerr & Chris Shanks

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/109984231009544

Episode 13:

Maurice Murphy Tribute

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/449847116384239

Episode 12:

Keith Hutchinson and Tom Smith

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/696285934615157

Episode 11:

Phil Cobb and Stephen Cobb

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/173773204414220

Episode 10:

Chris Bradley and Mike Cavanagh

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/378376613490663

Episode 9:

Helen Harrelson and Misa Mead

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403404634387318

Episode 8:

Thomas Ruedi and Harmen Vanhoorne

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403021190697675

Episode 7:

Davur Juul Magnussen and John Barber

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/4511865358886917

Episode 6:

Derick Kane and Stephen Kane

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2697574597127493

Episode 5:

Ian Porthouse and Dewi Griffths

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/755381705256477

Episode 4:

James Gourlay and Les Neish

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2864126147164239

Episode 3:

Owen Farr and Ailsa Russell

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2c-SLs3ujY&fbclid=IwAR1xdfk1dO_Z9xTV8-jnJXP6GP6cyxMxw_Th-W8QTrLM61VdpMxWV0Hwvi8

Episode 2:

Tom Hutchinson, Sheona White and Mark Wilkinson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yWqt_Az90I&fbclid=IwAR1EdTIm14XeEGTF6l1Wph3Rw0seCwAyRiY0IP8K95Orq5L5HsJbcJf6e8k

Episode 1:

Philip Harper, Steven Mead, Roger Webster and Tom Hutchinson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0VYGFu6rpE&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1VKnZzVAQ3mPmG7HWKVFim8yAQgcTJNvRvzI8heK1D8S29pVNeyv5A-5w