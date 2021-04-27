4BR Tuesday Interview with Frode Rydland

4BR talks brass banding and soprano playing with one of the most successful players in Norwegian banding history after he has just celebrated a landmark birthday.

4BR Editor Iwan Fox catches up with Frode Rydland — one of the most successful and respected figures in the Norwegian banding movement.

He has just celebrated a landmark birthday — one that encompasses a wonderful banding career that saw him join Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag as a 15 year old in 1986.

After 25 years in the soprano chair he stepped down, and for the past 10 years has been relaxing with friends playing with the successful Bjorsvik Brass.

He tells 4BR that he feels Covid-19 has posed a huge challenge for the banding movement but also feels that by putting something back in — from the elite bands helping smaller community bands, to his work with the European Brass Band Association, there is still a great future ahead — even when he's 98!