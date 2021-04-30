                 

4BR Friday Interview with Brian Rankine

4BR catches up with the great Scottish cornet and trumpet player to look back in time over a remarkable 60 year musical career — and one that was marked at its start by a wonderful presentation.

  How times flies...

Friday, 30 April 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to Brian Rankine — one of Scotland's finest cornet and trumpet players.

He looks back on his career which this weekend sees the 60th anniversary of him being presented with a gold watch by Kirkcaldy Town Council in recognition of the successes he had already achieved as a 14 year old (above).

And what a career it has been — from being both a Junior and Senior Champion Soloist of Great Britain, Scottish Champion and Terris Medal winner to enjoying a fantastic professional career playing with and under some of the finest musicians in the world — including a certain Gilbert Vinter.

He talks modestly about his achievements — and his one regret of not being able to tell Gilbert Vinter just how close his band Kinneil Colliery came to winning the 1965 National Championship of Great Britain title on his test-piece 'Triumphant Rhapsody'.


        

TAGS: Unison Kinneil

