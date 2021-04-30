                 

Excellent line-up for Whitburn Virtual Festival

The Kapitol Cory and Fife Festival on-line champions inspire a great response from home grown talent for their own virtual event.

wHITBURN
  The Virtual Festival has attracted an excellent response

Friday, 30 April 2021

        

The Whitburn Band has announced the excellent line-up of competing bands that will showcase their on-line performances in their forthcoming 'Virtual Festival'.

37 bands from across Scotland taking part including 11 youth bands and two percussion ensembles in an event that has also attracted sponsorship and support from Creative Scotland, Besson Brass, Just Music, Band Supplies Ltd and the Scottish Brass Band Association.

Free of charge

The event will be broadcast free of charge on the band's YouTube channel over the weekend of the 25th/27th June.

The Whitburn Band, plus its Heartlands and Youth Bands will also provide entertainment prior to the announcement of the results.

Competing Bands:
Championship Section:


Adjudicators: Bryan Allen, Chris Bradley, Alison Hall

Bo'ness & Carriden
Dunaskin Doon
Newtongrange Silver
Kirkintilloch Band
Unison Kinneil

First Section:


Adjudicators: Scott Kerr, Chris Bradley, Evelyn Bradley

Campbeltown Brass
Coalburn Silver
Johnstone Band
Kingdom Brass
Newmilns & Galston

Second Section:


Adjudicators: Bryan Allen, Heather McMillan, Chris Shanks

Annan Town
Broxburn & Livingston
Lochgelly
Selkirk Silver
St. David's Brass

Third Section:


Adjudicators: Scott Kerr, Caroline Farren, Holly Bennett

Dysart Colliery Silver
Langholm Town
Whitburn Heartlands

Fourth Section:


Adjudicators: Alison Hall, Chris Shanks, Caroline Farren

Coalburn Intermediate
Dunfermline Town
Galashiels Town
Kilmarnock Concert Brass
MacTaggart Scott Loanhead
Newland Concert Brass

Youth/Percussion Ensembles:


Adjudicators: Holly Bennett, Heather McMillan, Evelyn Bradley

Abbey Brass Jedforest
Brass Sounds Inverclyde

Youth:


Coalburn Bronze Band
Coalburn Silver Band

Percussion Academy:


Irvine and Dreghorn Brass
Kirkintilloch Youth Band
Loanhead Brass Roots/Youth
Perth and Kinross Schools Percussion Ensemble
Riverside Youth Band
Scottish Borders Youth Brass Band
St. David's Brass Youth Band
Stranraer Brass Youth Band
Whitburn Youth Band

        

