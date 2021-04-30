Excellent line-up for Whitburn Virtual Festival

The Kapitol Cory and Fife Festival on-line champions inspire a great response from home grown talent for their own virtual event.

The Whitburn Band has announced the excellent line-up of competing bands that will showcase their on-line performances in their forthcoming 'Virtual Festival'.

37 bands from across Scotland taking part including 11 youth bands and two percussion ensembles in an event that has also attracted sponsorship and support from Creative Scotland, Besson Brass, Just Music, Band Supplies Ltd and the Scottish Brass Band Association.

Free of charge

The event will be broadcast free of charge on the band's YouTube channel over the weekend of the 25th/27th June.

The Whitburn Band, plus its Heartlands and Youth Bands will also provide entertainment prior to the announcement of the results.

The event will be broadcast free of charge on the band's YouTube channel over the weekend of the 25th/27th June 4BR

Advertisement

Competing Bands:

Championship Section:



Adjudicators: Bryan Allen, Chris Bradley, Alison Hall

Bo'ness & Carriden

Dunaskin Doon

Newtongrange Silver

Kirkintilloch Band

Unison Kinneil

First Section:



Adjudicators: Scott Kerr, Chris Bradley, Evelyn Bradley

Campbeltown Brass

Coalburn Silver

Johnstone Band

Kingdom Brass

Newmilns & Galston

Second Section:



Adjudicators: Bryan Allen, Heather McMillan, Chris Shanks

Annan Town

Broxburn & Livingston

Lochgelly

Selkirk Silver

St. David's Brass

Third Section:



Adjudicators: Scott Kerr, Caroline Farren, Holly Bennett

Dysart Colliery Silver

Langholm Town

Whitburn Heartlands

Fourth Section:



Adjudicators: Alison Hall, Chris Shanks, Caroline Farren

Coalburn Intermediate

Dunfermline Town

Galashiels Town

Kilmarnock Concert Brass

MacTaggart Scott Loanhead

Newland Concert Brass

Youth/Percussion Ensembles:



Adjudicators: Holly Bennett, Heather McMillan, Evelyn Bradley

Abbey Brass Jedforest

Brass Sounds Inverclyde

Youth:



Coalburn Bronze Band

Coalburn Silver Band

Percussion Academy:



Irvine and Dreghorn Brass

Kirkintilloch Youth Band

Loanhead Brass Roots/Youth

Perth and Kinross Schools Percussion Ensemble

Riverside Youth Band

Scottish Borders Youth Brass Band

St. David's Brass Youth Band

Stranraer Brass Youth Band

Whitburn Youth Band