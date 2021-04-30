The Scottish champion will host its own solo on-line competition

Scottish Champion, the cooperation band has announced that it will be joining the on-line contesting field by hosting its own Youth Solo Contest.

Categories

It is for players aged 18 and under and will be open to all player grades 1-8 in four different categories:

Beginner: Grades 1-2

Junior: Grades 3 -4

Intermediate: Grades 5 — 6

Advanced: Grades 7 — 8 +

The registration deadline is 31st May with all recorded entries to be sent in by 21st June.

For an additional £10.00 (£15.00 total) entrants can purchase one subsidised 30-minute online lesson with a principal player of the cooperation band to aid their preparations for the Youth Solo Contest. All lessons must be purchased ahead of the registration deadline, Monday 31st May.

Further information:

For further information go to: https://www.thecooperationband.co.uk/.../2021-youth-solo.../



