cooperation required for new solo contest

Scottish Champion, the cooperation band has announced that it will be joining the on-line contesting field by hosting its own Youth Solo Contest.
Categories
It is for players aged 18 and under and will be open to all player grades 1-8 in four different categories:
Beginner: Grades 1-2
Junior: Grades 3 -4
Intermediate: Grades 5 — 6
Advanced: Grades 7 — 8 +
The registration deadline is 31st May with all recorded entries to be sent in by 21st June.
For an additional £10.00 (£15.00 total) entrants can purchase one subsidised 30-minute online lesson with a principal player of the cooperation band to aid their preparations for the Youth Solo Contest. All lessons must be purchased ahead of the registration deadline, Monday 31st May.
Further information:
For further information go to: https://www.thecooperationband.co.uk/.../2021-youth-solo.../