Whitburn keen to keep connection with proud past

Whitburn has been looking forward of late — but is still keen to celebrate its proud past with some help.

Although the Whitburn Band has gained a reputation as an organisation that readily explores new technology and innovation, it is still keen to maintain a strong link to its proud past.

And following its 150th anniversary in 2020, the band continues to seek memorabilia and archive material to celebrate its history.

Memorabilia

Whitburn's archivist Robert Fraser has already received numerous additions to their collection which will be held and catalogued in an appropriate manner, although he is still keen to find more which will be displayed at the local Whitburn Library.

So if former players have any mementos, memorabilia, photographs or material that they would like to loan or donate for a new permanent display about the history of the band then please get in touch at:

whitburnsecretary@hotmail.com

