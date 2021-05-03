Tuba mirum...

Reverend Canon Hilary Barber sounds the tuba amid the magnificent architecture of Halifax Minster...

The Reverend Canon Hilary Barber, Vicar of Halifax Minster, Halifax, West Yorkshire, practices his tuba inside the magnificent Minster.

Canon Hilary, has started to play the instrument, inspired by three of his four children, who play brass instruments with the Elland Silver Band organisation.

He recently became President of the band, and told photographer Lorne Campbell: "It's great to follow in the footsteps of my children and play in a brass banding. It's great being a Southerner and taking part in the Northern tradition of brass bands."

Originally from Cambridge, Hilary was a professional singer before entering the ministry.

Picture: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian