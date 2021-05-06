                 

New musical chapter opens in Germany

The Blasmusikverein Carl Zeiss Jena e.V organisation will spearhead its future development under the new leadership of Norbert Goldhardt.

  The organisation boasts a number of different bands and ensembles such as Brass Band BlechKLANG

Thursday, 06 May 2021

        

An exciting new chapter in the development of Blasmusikverein Carl Zeiss Jena e.V in Germany has been announced.

After almost 30 years as its head, Dr Ulrich Richter will step down to allow Norbert Goldhardt to take over the management of the Jena-based supporting association, which includes the Competence Centre for Brass Band, the KLANGwelt orchestra school, various association ensembles such as the Brass Band BlechKLANG, the Jugend Brass Band BlechKLANG or the Show Brass Band VielKLANG, as well as diverse music education projects.

Fight

It comes after an 14 month period when musical activity was all but stopped due to Covid-19 and where planned projects and further artistic development was replaced by crisis management and the fight for survival.

However, thanks to the inspirational leadership of Dr Richer the organisation's future was secured, and in recognition, he has generously accepted the invitation to become Honorary Chairman of the Association.

The new Chairman Norbert Goldhardt will work extensively with Creative Director Alexander Richter on new innovationsspokesperson

New innovations

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The new Chairman Norbert Goldhardt will work extensively with Creative Director Alexander Richter on new innovations such as the digitalisation of the association's structures, various online formats and new approaches to our widespread activities including the popular Summer Camp (24th — 29th August) alongside Prof Chris Houlding and Helen Varley."

They also revealed that it is hoped to increase the schedule of outdoor concerts linked to the popular Federal Horticultural Show in Erfurt (Germany) and numerous picnic concerts throughout central Germany.

        

