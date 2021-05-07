                 

News

Update Mode for ...Brass relaunched

The updated version of the popular teaching publication has been updated and expanded in scope by its publishers.

Mode
  The publication has been updated with the help of David Roberts

Friday, 07 May 2021

        

Mode for'sâ€¦ flagship publication, 'Mode forâ€¦Brass!' is to be relaunched on Friday 7th May.

With music originally composed and arranged by Simon Kerwin, the brass teaching method book was first released in 2008 and has since become one of the most popular tuition and teaching tools of its kind.

Updated

This updated version has been edited and developed by Tabby Kerwin and Mode forâ€¦ colleague Dave Roberts to encompass a comprehensive holistic beginner method for brass teaching.

It has a new format of backing tracks and eight dedicated wellbeing lessons aimed at giving students a range of skills which can keep them engaged and healthy in their musical careers as well as life away from playing.

These include lessons on breathing, grounding, positivity, visualisation, gratitude, kindness, journaling, mindfulness and meditation.

Pitches

Designed for Bb and Eb pitch instruments Mode for...Brass! also incorporates playing, aural and theoretical exercises, combined with ways to build an emotional toolkit to enhance flourishing, resilience, happiness and emotional fitness.

It helps students to not just learn how to play an instrument but how to perform and deal with all the elements performing requires, such as nerves and anxiety, through coping skills and strategies that can be carried over into everyday life.

Speaking about the new approach, Mode forâ€¦Director Tabby Kerwin told 4BR: "This is an exciting development for us as we put the spotlight on developing future generations of resilient and happy brass musicians.

Educating and raising awareness around mental health is important, but what is more important is that we arm our younger generations with the resources to protect them from potential mental health issues in the future.

This tutor book is not all about mental health, but about developing future generations of, resilient and happy brass musicians who have the emotional toolkit to do what they love and love what they doTabby Kerwin

Future generations

Tabby added: "This tutor book is not all about mental health, but about developing future generations of, resilient and happy brass musicians who have the emotional toolkit to do what they love and love what they do."

The new version of Mode for...Brass! will be priced at £15 and available in digital format with live embedded links to backing tracks.

More details

For more details visit www.modefor.co.uk

        

