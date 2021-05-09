Palanga to showcase Legends and Stories

There is the chance to enjoy live broadcast performances from Lithuania today with seven performances celebrating the Legends and Stories of Palanga.

There is more great music from Europe to enjoy for free this weekend with the closing concert of the Music Composition Competition (MCC) in Palanga being broadcast at 6.00pm (UK time) on Sunday 9th May.

Concert performances

The closing concert will feature works by seven finalists, plus interviews with the composers as they battle for a share of the â‚¬6,500 prize fund from adjudicators Jan de Haan, Oliver Waespi and Kazys Daugela.

The wind orchestra competition marks the 100th anniversary of Palanga and the surrounding Baltic Coast area returning to become part of Lithuania, with the competition theme based on 'Legends and Stories of Palanga'.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It has been very gratifying that Lithuanian composers actively responded to this call and 12 applications were submitted in four categories differing in their complexity, duration and instrumentation."

The seven finalist works will be performed by the professional Palanga City Wind Orchestra conducted by Vygantas Rekasius 4BR

To enjoy

To enjoy: https://bit.ly/3eh26sy

