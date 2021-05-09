Engeset joins judge's line-up for conducting competition

The acclaimed Norwegian conductor Bjarte Engeset.will join the adjudication panel for the forthcoming Brass Band Conductors Association's Conducting Competition.

The Brass Band Conductors Association (BBCA) has confirmed the adjudicating panel for the upcoming online version of its annual conducting competition.

New addition

In an exciting new addition, Flowers Band Musical Director Paul Holland, and Brendan Breslin, a former winner of the competition, will be joined by the internationally acclaimed Norwegian conductor Bjarte Engeset.

Engeset has worked as Music Director of the Tromsø Symphony Orchestra and the Norwegian Wind Ensemble, and is the Artistic Director of Norway's Northern Lights Festival and Opera Nord, as well as being permanent guest conductor of the Flemish Radio Orchestra.

He is the former Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of Sweden's Dalasinfoniettan and is currently Music Director of the Royal Norwegian Navy Orchestra. He has also worked with many leading professional orchestras as well as in the brass banding world with Bjørsvik Brass and Eikanger-Bjørsvik Musikklag.





Welcome

Speaking of the appointment, BBCA President Russell Gray told 4BR: "I'm delighted to welcome Bjarte. He is established as a leading teacher of conducting in Scandinavia and a world-class musician with many years of professional experience.

Having access to his expertise will only enhance the learning experience for everyone involved in this competition."

Entries

Entries should be submitted via video by midnight on Monday 31st May 2021.

Footage must demonstrate an individual conducting an ensemble of any genre and have been made within the past six years.



Full details of how to enter can be found on the Brass Bands England website:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/news/06042021-1100/launch-your-career-conducting-bbca-competition