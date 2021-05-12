Chetham's invite for Brass Ensemble Academy

Young players can enjoy the opportunity of developing their playing with the help of a day long course at Chetham's School of Music

Chetham's School of Music is to invite young musicians of grade 6-8 standard, to its first ever Brass Ensemble Academy.

Expert advice

They can join other youngsters on Sunday 6th June for a day (10.00am — 4.30pm) of ensemble music making on the spectacular stages of the Stoller Hall and Carole Nash Hall at Chetham's as well as receive expert advice and guidance from Chetham's Director of Music, Tom Redmond, and the school's leading brass instrument tutors.

It is recommended for students aged 14-18 on trumpet, trombone, tuba, euphonium, tenor and French horn with places limited to enable social distancing.

Next level

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We're offering non-Chetham's students the opportunity to come and experience ensemble music making to help take their music to the next level of development."

Find out more

To find out more about the Brass Ensemble Day go to: https://chethamsschoolofmusic.com/whats-on/brass-ensemble-academy/

