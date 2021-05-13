4BR Thursday Quiz: Bird brains needed...

Find the avian link and there is a nice little prize bundle to win...

Just a little bit of an avian puzzle to test your all round knowledge of pop music, literature, football and brass bands to see if you can win a batch of CDs and some 'Champion' cleaning products.

Question:

What's the link between a female American singer/songwriter and recent Brit Award winner who has sold over 50 million albums worldwide, an 18th century Anglo-Irish satirist famous for a book about allegorical travel tales, a former Manchester City and England goalkeeper who died in the Munich Air disaster — and a famous brass band conductor who led Linthwaite, Littlebro and Wyke Temperance to British Open victories?

Identify the four people who link the avian answer and the prize is yours...

Answers:

Answers to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00pm (midnight) on Friday 14th May