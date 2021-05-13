                 

4BR Thursday Interview with Gary Fountain

4BR talks to the hugely respected soprano player of the International Staff Band of the Salvation Army to find out more about what he has been up to over the past year or so — and to find out more about his new teaching venture...

Gary Fountain
  Gary Fountain is one of the banding movement's most respected soprano cornet players

Thursday, 13 May 2021

        

On the Tgursday interview, 4BR Editor Iwan Fox is joined by a soprano player — and one of the finest soprano players in the brass band movement at that — Gary Fountain.

For many years Gary has managed his professional career as a peripatetic music teacher alongside playing with the International Staff Band of the Salvation Army, whilst many people will also remember his outstanding performances with the GUS Band and as a guest with many of the leading bands in the UK.

He is now about to prepare for a new venture in his playing career — one that will help develop the next generation of talented performers.

To find out more directly from Gary, contact: gazfountain@hotmail.co.uk

        

