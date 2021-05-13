4BR Thursday Interview with Gary Fountain

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest
On the Tgursday interview, 4BR Editor Iwan Fox is joined by a soprano player — and one of the finest soprano players in the brass band movement at that — Gary Fountain.
For many years Gary has managed his professional career as a peripatetic music teacher alongside playing with the International Staff Band of the Salvation Army, whilst many people will also remember his outstanding performances with the GUS Band and as a guest with many of the leading bands in the UK.
He is now about to prepare for a new venture in his playing career — one that will help develop the next generation of talented performers.
To find out more directly from Gary, contact: gazfountain@hotmail.co.uk