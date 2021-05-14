4BR Weekend Quiz: Doubles all round...

Thanks to our friends at Band Supplies we have a fantastic Protec Double trumpet/cornet case on wheels worth over £200 up for grabs.
Double
Our special weekend quiz is all about a 'double' then if you are to get your hands on a fantastic Protec IP301DWL Double Trumpet IPAC Case with Wheels — worth well over £200.
Lightweight and weather resistant, padded handle wrap and adjustable shoulder strap with grip surface & strong metal hardware, it has a 2-section telescoping handle with smooth rolling inline skate wheels
It also has a large front-side zippered pocket, built-in organizer with two interior sleeves to hold pens, keys, and small accessories, QuickLock security, custom strong metal hardware and zippers and plenty of soft padded nylex lining modular blocks, walls, and (2) mouthpiece pouches for a customized fit for your instrument and mouthpieces.
Find out more:
https://www.bandsupplies.co.uk/collections/brass-brass-accessories-bags-cases/products/protec-ip301dwl-double-trumpet-ipac-case-with-wheels
And all you have to do is come up with the right 'double' answer...
Question:
Which band won a British Open/ National Championship 'double' in the same year as sales of the 'Beetle' car exceeded the Model T Ford, a Scottish team won the European Cup Winner's Cup and Eugene Cernan became the last man to walk on the moon...
Answers:
Answers to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com
Closing date for answers: 12.00pm (midnight) on Sunday 16th May
Bird Brain quiz winner
Our winner of Thursday's quiz was Craig Dennis of Perth in Scotland, who will be getting a nice little prize bundle in the post.
The connection was of course — 'Swift' — as in Taylor, Jonathan, Frank and Edwin.