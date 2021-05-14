                 

4BR Weekend Quiz: Doubles all round...

Come up with the right brass band double answer from the clues to win a great prize worth over £200.

  What's links this double triumph to one in the brass band world?

Friday, 14 May 2021

        

Thanks to our friends at Band Supplies we have a fantastic Protec Double trumpet/cornet case on wheels worth over £200 up for grabs.

Our special weekend quiz is all about a 'double' then if you are to get your hands on a fantastic Protec IP301DWL Double Trumpet IPAC Case with Wheels — worth well over £200.

Lightweight and weather resistant, padded handle wrap and adjustable shoulder strap with grip surface & strong metal hardware, it has a 2-section telescoping handle with smooth rolling inline skate wheels

It also has a large front-side zippered pocket, built-in organizer with two interior sleeves to hold pens, keys, and small accessories, QuickLock security, custom strong metal hardware and zippers and plenty of soft padded nylex lining modular blocks, walls, and (2) mouthpiece pouches for a customized fit for your instrument and mouthpieces.

Find out more:

https://www.bandsupplies.co.uk/collections/brass-brass-accessories-bags-cases/products/protec-ip301dwl-double-trumpet-ipac-case-with-wheels

And all you have to do is come up with the right 'double' answer...

Question:

Which band won a British Open/ National Championship 'double' in the same year as sales of the 'Beetle' car exceeded the Model T Ford, a Scottish team won the European Cup Winner's Cup and Eugene Cernan became the last man to walk on the moon...

Answers:

Answers to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00pm (midnight) on Sunday 16th May

Bird Brain quiz winner

Our winner of Thursday's quiz was Craig Dennis of Perth in Scotland, who will be getting a nice little prize bundle in the post.

The connection was of course — 'Swift' — as in Taylor, Jonathan, Frank and Edwin.

        

QUIZ

