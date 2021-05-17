                 

News

No brass band category for Ivors Composer Awards

Covid-19 impacts on scope of 2021 Ivors Composer Awards with reduction in categories as performance criteria is expanded.

Ivors
  The awards have been severely impacted by Covid-19

Monday, 17 May 2021

        

The Ivors Academy has opened entries for the Ivors Composer Awards 2021, which recognise creative excellence in composition for contemporary classical, jazz, and sound arts.

Each winner receives a coveted Ivor Novello Award, first presented in 1956, and which are widely recognised as a pinnacle of achievement.

Covid-19 impact

In response to the impact of Covid-19 the Academy has expanded its eligibility definition of what constitutes a UK premiere performance from April 2020 to March 2021, although the number of categories of awards has been reduced this year from 10 to 7.

That in turn has also meant no reinstatement of the specific 'Wind and Brass Band' category, which was dropped in 2020, and despite the commitment of Gary Carpenter, the Chair of the 2020 Ivors Composer Awards to review the decision at a later date.

Brass band entries

4BR understands that the unique circumstances imposed by the Coronavirus has impacted on this process.

4BR was informed that brass band composers can be nominated in the categories of Small Scale Composition (up to 8 performers), Large Scale Composition (9 performers or more) and Sound Art, if appropriate, whilst the term 'classical works' has been given its widest possible definition.

In addition to live concerts and broadcast performances, music that was played through a live streamed concert performance will also be eligible. Also included are works that appeared on a commercial recording for the first time, where the release is the work's premiere.

Unique moment

The Ivors Composer Awards, which take place in December are supported by PRS for Music, with the awards presentation in association with BBC Radio 3.

Graham Davies, CEO of The Ivors Academy, stated: "It's a unique moment to recognise outstanding talent and creativity amongst composers working across contemporary classical, jazz and sound arts.

An Ivor Novello Award is a special recognition between peers, and I can't wait to see what incredible works of composition are entered for this year's awards."

Pandemic change

Meanwhile, Nigel Elderton, Chair of PRS for Music, added: "We welcome the changes to the qualifying criteria introduced by The Ivors Academy to reflect how the pandemic has changed the musical landscape and creative process.

We are looking forward to the award ceremony later this year and honouring the ongoing dedication, craft and vision of all the nominees."

Enter

Anyone can enter a work for the Awards, including the composer. There is a £10 administration fee per entry, which is waived if the composer is a member of The Ivors Academy.

To be eligible composers must be UK born or be ordinarily resident in the United Kingdom.

Each year the awards celebrate new music that was heard for the first time by the UK public. To be eligible for The Ivors Composer Awards 2021 works must have received their first UK performance between 1st April 2020 and 31st March 2021.

Find out more

Submissions are made through the Academy's entry website where you can also see the full rules: https://ivorsacademy.secure-platform.com

For more information visit www.ivorsacademy.com

        

