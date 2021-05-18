                 

*
4BR Mid-week quiz: A little bit of seasoning...

Make the links to our little brain tickler and there is a neat little prize package ready to be claimed.

sUMMER
  It's a seasonal question to get right...

Tuesday, 18 May 2021

        

Come up with the right brass band answer from the clues to win a neat little prize bundle of some CDs and a Brand plastic mouthpiece.

Seasoning

Our little mid-week quiz is about those heady days to come — sun high in the air, cold drinks accompanying the sound of leather on willow or just relaxing by the pool somewhere — or perhaps more rain, cups of tea and yet more football on the television as you are stuck on your sofa...

And all you have to do is come up with the right seasonal answer and tell us why...

Question:

What is the seasonal musical connection between Foden's 1926 British Open victory, a 1966 pop hit for the American rock band 'The Lovin' Spoonful', William Shakespeare's Sonnet 18 and a famous Eric Ball test-piece played by just about everyone in the banding world.

Answers:

Answers to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00pm (midnight) on Thursday 20th May

What is the connection between Foden's 1926 British Open victory, a 1966 pop hit for the American rock band 'The Lovin' Spoonful', Shakespeare's 'Sonnet 18' and an Eric Ball test-piece played by just about everyone in the banding world4BR

Doubles all round winner

Our winner of the weekend quiz was Mary Stangroom who plays with Chelmsford Silver Band, who will be getting a fantastic Protec IP301DWL Double Trumpet IPAC Case with Wheels â€” worth well over £200 — in the post.

The connection was of course Black Dyke Mills Band in 1972, who won the 'Double' of British Open and National Championship titles in the same year as Beetle car sales topping the Model T Ford, Glasgow Rangers winning the European Cup Winners Cup and Eugene Cernan becoming the last man to walk on the moon.

        

