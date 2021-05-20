                 

4BR Thursday Interview with Major Stewart Halliday

4BR talks to Major Stewart Halliday who will be taking up a new appointment as Director of Music of the Band of the Coldstream Guards after leading them out at the FA Cup Final last weekend...

Halliday
  Major Stewart Halliday will take up his new role on 24th May

Thursday, 20 May 2021

        

4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to Major Stewart Halliday just before he prepares to make the short move up the musical corridor from being Director of Music of the Band of the Welsh Guards to that of the Coldstream Guards.

Stewart talks about the experience of being back in front of a live audience at the FA Cup Final at Wembley as well as the work he and his musicians have been doing during the Covid-19 restrictions.

He also looks forward to his new appointment and tells 4BR that the Army remains very keen to recruit musicians to join their ranks.

To find out more about a career in the Royal Corps of Army Music or Army Reserve Band go to:
https://www.army.mod.uk/who-we-are/corps-regiments-and-units/royal-corps-of-army-music/

        

