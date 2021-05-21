                 

4BR Friday Interview with Philip Sparke

4BR catches up with the renowned composer after it was announced that he has become an Honorary Member of the American Bandmasters' Association — an accolade given to just three other English musicians in its history.

Philip Sparke
  Philip Sparke continues to plan for the future with his works

Friday, 21 May 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR talks to composer Philip Sparke who has been presented with honorary membership of the American Bandmasters' Association — a prestigious and rare accolade, and one that sees him join a roll of honour that includes the likes of Ottorino Respighi, Percy Grainger, Gustav Holst and Sir Vivian Dunne.

He is only the third English musicians to honoured in such a way and comes at a time when he continues to plan for the future with new works for concert and brass bands, and with the launch of his new website.

To find out more go to: www.philipsparke.com

        

