                 

*
banner

News

Banding world rejoices as Open tickets set for online sale

Tickets for a full house 168th British Open Championship will go on sale online later this week

British Open
  The British Open will be held on Saturday 11th September

Monday, 24 May 2021

        

The banding world will be 'rejoicing' following the confirmation that tickets are set to go on sale online for the 2021 British Open Championships later this week.

Supported by Besson, the 168th event will take place on Saturday 11th September at Symphony Hall in Birmingham.

The announcement follows extensive meetings with THSH management and will see tickets sold for a capacity filled auditorium.

Pre and general sales

It is important to note that tickets will go on pre-sale through the Symphony Hall online box office www.thsh.co.uk at 10.00am on Thursday 27th May for those within the British Open 'Loyalty Programme', THSA venue members and previous bookers.

The promotional code is BACKOPEN2021 which will only apply for those in the loyalty programme.

The general sale of tickets will take place online from 10.00am on Friday 28th May.

World Rejoicing

Edward Gregson's newly commissioned work, 'The World Rejoicing' will make its long-awaited world premiere at Symphony Hall.

The work represents an important collaboration between the British Open, and the national contest organisers in Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway and Switzerland who have also set the piece for their forthcoming championships.

Gala Concert tickets

Tickets for the following day's (Sunday 12th September) Brass Gala featuring Cory and Black Dyke Bands will also follow the exact same sale process.

The online pre-sale for those part of the British Open Loyalty programme will be on May 27th followed by general online sales on May 28th4BR

No relegation and notifications

The bands invited to compete at the 2021 British Open were contacted on the weekend and were also informed that due to Covid-19 no band will be relegated from the contest this year.

The results from the 2021 British Open will be aggregated with the 2022 contest results to determine which two bands will have to qualify for the 2023 British Open Championship through the Grand Shield at the Spring Festival series.

Further notification concerning any changes to the proposed Government roadmap of the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions that may affect the contest organisation on the day will be given no later than 9th July.

This is to align with general commercial cancellation policies for hotels, due to Covid-19 considerations if appropriate, whilst a 'reserve date' for the event has been made.

Delighted

Speaking to 4BR, Contest Organisers Martin and Karyn Mortimer said: We are delighted that after this unprecedented and challenging period we can celebrate the return to contesting.

We look forward to seeing the bands and supporters in Birmingham for what promises to be an exciting day of music, and an opportunity to meet old friends once again."

Exciting year

Meanwhile, Chris Proctor, Head of Programmes at Symphony Hall told 4BR: "We can't wait to welcome the best brass bands back to Symphony Hall after what will be nearly two years, and to hear the sound filling the world-class acoustics is something we're very much looking forward to again.

This weekend will hopefully kickstart an exciting year of brass activities in our venues, starting with the British Open, to the Gala, to the European championships and a visit from the incredible Mnozil Brass in Symphony Hall in June 2022.

After a year of digital performances (including the Digital Brass Gala last September), to be able to experience live brass music again is something that will be too good to miss!"

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Bright

All things Bright and beautiful...

May 24 • Former London Symphony Orchestra principal trombonist Dudley Bright is the latest world class soloist to be featured in the wobplay recital series.

Cross

Death of David Mabey

May 24 • The death has been announced of former National Youth Band of Wales Chairman and Treasurer, David Mabey.

British Open

Banding world rejoices as Open tickets set for online sale

May 24 • Tickets for a full house 168th British Open Championship will go on sale online later this week

rncm

Top 10 success for music academy and college

May 23 • The Royal Academy of Music and the Royal Northern College of Music are in the top ten higher education establishments where students go on to find full time employment.

What's on »

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

May 23 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

Shipston Town Band

May 22 • Stour Concert Brass our Community Band are looking to recruit solo cornets and Bb and Eb Bass as we prepare to restart rehearsals. We are based in Shipston on Stour in South Warwickshire and are a non competitive band rehearsing on Friday 7.45 to 9.30

Chinnor Silver

May 21 • As we start to get back to rehearsals we are looking for BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION PLAYER to strengthen the band.We rehearse on wednesdays in our own refurbished bandroom (great for perc players no setting up ). Concerts and contests planned

Pro Cards »

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top