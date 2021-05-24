Banding world rejoices as Open tickets set for online sale

Tickets for a full house 168th British Open Championship will go on sale online later this week

The banding world will be 'rejoicing' following the confirmation that tickets are set to go on sale online for the 2021 British Open Championships later this week.

Supported by Besson, the 168th event will take place on Saturday 11th September at Symphony Hall in Birmingham.

The announcement follows extensive meetings with THSH management and will see tickets sold for a capacity filled auditorium.

Pre and general sales

It is important to note that tickets will go on pre-sale through the Symphony Hall online box office www.thsh.co.uk at 10.00am on Thursday 27th May for those within the British Open 'Loyalty Programme', THSA venue members and previous bookers.

The promotional code is BACKOPEN2021 which will only apply for those in the loyalty programme.

The general sale of tickets will take place online from 10.00am on Friday 28th May.

World Rejoicing

Edward Gregson's newly commissioned work, 'The World Rejoicing' will make its long-awaited world premiere at Symphony Hall.

The work represents an important collaboration between the British Open, and the national contest organisers in Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway and Switzerland who have also set the piece for their forthcoming championships.

Gala Concert tickets

Tickets for the following day's (Sunday 12th September) Brass Gala featuring Cory and Black Dyke Bands will also follow the exact same sale process.

The online pre-sale for those part of the British Open Loyalty programme will be on May 27th followed by general online sales on May 28th 4BR

No relegation and notifications

The bands invited to compete at the 2021 British Open were contacted on the weekend and were also informed that due to Covid-19 no band will be relegated from the contest this year.

The results from the 2021 British Open will be aggregated with the 2022 contest results to determine which two bands will have to qualify for the 2023 British Open Championship through the Grand Shield at the Spring Festival series.

Further notification concerning any changes to the proposed Government roadmap of the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions that may affect the contest organisation on the day will be given no later than 9th July.

This is to align with general commercial cancellation policies for hotels, due to Covid-19 considerations if appropriate, whilst a 'reserve date' for the event has been made.

Delighted

Speaking to 4BR, Contest Organisers Martin and Karyn Mortimer said: We are delighted that after this unprecedented and challenging period we can celebrate the return to contesting.

We look forward to seeing the bands and supporters in Birmingham for what promises to be an exciting day of music, and an opportunity to meet old friends once again."

Exciting year

Meanwhile, Chris Proctor, Head of Programmes at Symphony Hall told 4BR: "We can't wait to welcome the best brass bands back to Symphony Hall after what will be nearly two years, and to hear the sound filling the world-class acoustics is something we're very much looking forward to again.

This weekend will hopefully kickstart an exciting year of brass activities in our venues, starting with the British Open, to the Gala, to the European championships and a visit from the incredible Mnozil Brass in Symphony Hall in June 2022.

After a year of digital performances (including the Digital Brass Gala last September), to be able to experience live brass music again is something that will be too good to miss!"