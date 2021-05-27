                 

Kapitol announces Cheltenham running order

Sections 3 and 1 will take place on Saturday with Sections 4 and 2 the following day as the running order is amended due to Covid-19 and timing considerations.

Cheltenham
  The running orders have been amended due to ongoing Covid-19 and timing concerns

Thursday, 27 May 2021

        

Kapitol Promotions has announced the running order of the sections of competition at the Cheltenham National Finals in September.

Due to four bands not taking up their invitations to compete (three of which were in the Fourth Section), and with considerations taken regarding the duration of the set-works and ongoing Covid-19 health and safety requirements, the order has been amended.

Further updated information will be issued in due course.

Schedule:


Saturday 18th September:


Section 3:
Draw 8.15am
Commence: 9.30am

Section 1:
Draw: 1.30pm
Commence: 3.45pm (projected finish 9.30pm)

Sunday 19th September:


Section 4:
Draw: 8.15am
Commence: 9.30am

Section 2:
Draw: 12.30pm
Commence: 2.45pm (projected finish 9.00pm)

        

