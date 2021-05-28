                 

Better even than Christmas!

Cory star Helen Williams inspires the next generation of young players at Aldbourne to make their own future appearance at Whit Friday.

Helen Williams
  Helen has performed on the major stages in the banding world — including Whit Friday

Friday, 28 May 2021

        

"Better even than Christmas!" That's how Cory flugel star Helen Williams led her Zoom presentation to the young players of Aldbourne Youth Band recently, as she described her feelings taking part in the famous Whit Friday contests.

The youngsters had given her a taste of their march talent with a rousing rendition of 'Slaidburn', so it was little surprise that she thanked them for bringing a wonderful memory of the event straight into her home.

Memories and experiences

Helen took the opportunity to talk about the history of the Whit Friday contests as well as pass on her memories and experiences of performing there with the likes of Marple and Foden's amongst others.

Aldbourne Youth Band Musical Director Janet M Roe told 4BR: "Helen's love for the Whit Friday occasion was evident — from travelling on the coach between villages trying to get in as many contests as possible, to marching down packed streets and giving your performance in front of the crowds whatever the weather!"

She added: "Helen was great — and our youngsters were delighted to hear that some youth bands have competed in fancy dress up against some of the very best bands in the world. No wonder they all want to take part."

Helen was great — and our youngsters were delighted to hear that some youth bands have competed in fancy dress up against some of the very best bands in the world. No wonder they all want to take partMD Janet M Roe

New fans

Despite the contests not taking place this year, the youngsters will be supporting Helen as she plays with the world's number 1 ranked band Cory as part of the Foden's online Whit Friday contest broadcast which takes place on Friday and Saturday — with Cory drawn number 23.

Janet added: "I think Helen will have a new team of fans, although we will also be supported her husband Glyn who conducts Aldbourne Band (number 50) as their virtual recording features two Youth Band members who have been joining the senior band on their Zoom rehearsals this past year."

        

