Waiting for Grotton...

The next Whit Friday contest day hopefully won't be as long to wait for as Samuel Beckett's title character...

Although the traditional Whit Friday contests around the villages of Saddleworth and Tameside won't take place this year, photographer Lorne Campbell has once again ensured that the national media are aware that they will hopefully return in 2022 — and that there is a virtual Whit Friday contest taking place instead this weekend.

Lorne teamed up with Black Dyke baritone star Mike Cavanagh for a series of shots that have bene sent to national and regional newspapers alongside details of the importance of the Whit Friday events in the local communities and how bands such as Black Dyke and others play their part.

Hopefully the image will be picked up (Lorne has been hugely successful in getting images printed) and the Foden's Whit Friday contest details printed as well.

Picture: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

