Mode for... to help strengthen banding mental health commitment

Subsidised places have been made available on the next Mode for... mental health training course.

Mental Health advocate and certified trainer Tabby Kerwin has announced that Mode forâ€¦ is to subsidise more training places for brass band musicians in England on their next course taking place from 7th-10th June, (6.00-8.00pm).

It further strengthen the company's commitment to increasing awareness and understanding of mental health issues, with Brass Band England members now able to gain a place on the course for just £99 instead of the usual £300.

Great opportunity

Tabby told 4BR: "This is a great opportunity for an individual or a band wishing to put a mental health first aider in place, to benefit from this empowering training which can help you to support those around you."

Over the 4 sessions you will:

Learn about many different mental health conditions including anxiety, depression, bipolar and schizophrenia and the impact these can have on someone living with these conditions.

Learn how to help someone living with mental ill health.

Understand how to promote good mental wellbeing in yourself and others.

Have confidence to step in, reassure and support a person in distress.

Become a qualified Mental Health First Aider

Find out more:

Find more details on the course and reserve your place by 4th June at: https://mhfaengland.org/book-a-course/course-details/?id=3bfb7a16-5c7b-eb11-a812-000d3adc8cca

Or if you have any questions email Tabby at modeforenquiry@gmail.com

www.modefor.co.uk