                 

*
banner

News

Skipsey reflects on Bradford journey

4BR catches up with Lee Skipsey following the announcement that he has stepped down as Musical Director of the City of Bradford Band — an organisation he helped inspire on its own journey to amazing success.

Lee Skipsey
  The crowning glory of the decade was leading the band to a top 10 finish at the National Finals

Saturday, 29 May 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR talks to the inspirational conductor who in a decade was the musical inspiration behind the rise of the City of Bradford Band organisation — from the Third Section to a top 10 finish at the National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall.

Its been an incredible journey — with National title success for not one but two bands in the organisation, the creation of a structure that allows players to develop as they wish and friends who have made it all possible.

Lee talks about his time with the band and the people who gave so much to help them achieve so much and in laying the foundations that he believes will see them continue to flourish.

        

TAGS: City of Bradford

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Lee Skipsey

Skipsey reflects on Bradford journey

May 29 • 4BR catches up with Lee Skipsey following the announcement that he has stepped down as Musical Director of the City of Bradford Band — an organisation he helped inspire on its own journey to amazing success.

Tuba

Pandemic premiere for When Tuba Come One

May 29 • The award winning low brass quartet will premiere the prize-winning composition from composer Joe Galuszka at the forthcoming ITEC Conference.

Mode for

Mode for... to help strengthen banding mental health commitment

May 29 • Subsidised places have been made available on the next Mode for... mental health training course.

Foden

Enjoy the Whit Friday action...

May 28 • The Foden's Whit Friday competition can be enjoyed today and tomorrow...

What's on »

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Foss Dyke Band

May 27 • Foss Dyke have 2 positions we would like to fill. Front Row Cornet and Rep Cornet. We are a friendly First Section Band that have ambition, and can't wait to resume playing again under our new MD David Dernley. We are based in Waddington near Lincoln.

Loftho2000 Brass Band

May 26 • To help take us to the 3rd section National Finals and beyond, Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band invite applications for the position of KIT/PERCUSSION

City of Bristol Brass Band

May 26 • A first class CORNET player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section) with immediate effect. The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests already in the diary

Pro Cards »

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top