Skipsey reflects on Bradford journey

4BR catches up with Lee Skipsey following the announcement that he has stepped down as Musical Director of the City of Bradford Band — an organisation he helped inspire on its own journey to amazing success.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR talks to the inspirational conductor who in a decade was the musical inspiration behind the rise of the City of Bradford Band organisation — from the Third Section to a top 10 finish at the National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall.

Its been an incredible journey — with National title success for not one but two bands in the organisation, the creation of a structure that allows players to develop as they wish and friends who have made it all possible.

Lee talks about his time with the band and the people who gave so much to help them achieve so much and in laying the foundations that he believes will see them continue to flourish.