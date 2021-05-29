Find your practice mojo

Brass Bands England launches a half-term practice challenge for youngsters — and its just 10 minutes a day! In fact — anyone can do it!

Brass Bands England have set up a brand new practice challenge aimed at young brass players for the May half-term.

Every day during the week, one of the BBE Brass Foundations team will be sharing a video to support young people to maintain their practice during their time off school.

In fact, anyone can get involved.

Whether you're finding it hard to get back into a practice routine, want to progress further, or just want to keep playing regularly, then this challenge has something to appeal.

The idea is to play for a minimum of 10 minutes, three times a day, everyday throughout the week.

By the end of the week those taking part will have completed at least 2.5 hours of quality practice time.

Each day a different member of the Brass Foundations team will guide participants by setting their own daily challenge and providing an accompanying video demonstration.

Meet the team:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/news/29032021-1710/our-five-new-youth-development-brass-specialists

Videos will be released every day at 10am via the Brass Bands England YouTube channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRBjy2eNrZ7gh4yno-OZ8hQ

BBE are also providing a free printable Practice Challenge Sheet to help young musicians keep track of their daily practice.

Sheila Allen is one of BBE's Youth Development Brass Specialist and is the brains behind the new challenge.

Sheila told 4BR: "MOJO Week is for everyone, even if you've only just started picking up your instrument after lockdown. It's all about having fun whilst getting you back into a regular routine of playing, by tackling practice in small, manageable chunks."

Are you, your child, or your students enjoying taking part in the MOJO Week?

Let others know about the challenge and engage with others taking part by joining the hashtag #BrassFoundations.

Download the practice sheet:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/sites/brassbandsengland.co.uk/files/page/files/MOJO%20Week%20Practice%20Sheet.pdf