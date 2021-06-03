                 

*
banner

News

Star tutor line-up confirmed for 2021 Brass Band Summer School

There is one heck of a tutor team lined up to inspire delegates at this year's Brass Band Summer School — led by the inimitable Richard Evans.

BBSS
  There is an unbeatable cornet trio ready to inspire players

Thursday, 03 June 2021

        

The 35th anniversary Brass Band Summer School (BBSS) course will return in its regular in-person format later this year with a star line-up of tutors to add to its considerable attractions.

Following a successful online virtual course last year, the BBSS, is set to return to its regular in-person format at Harrogate Ladies College from August 8th-14th 2021, with some of the biggest names in banding as part of its team.

Tutor team

Working alongside Brian Taylor with the BBSS cornet section will be Cory principal cornet, Tom Hutchinson, together with fellow Besson artist, Roger Webster.

Horn and tuba virtuosi Owen Farr and Les Neish will lead their sections respectively, whilst English National Opera principal trombonist, Becky Smith will take care of the trombones and David Childs the euphoniums and baritones.

The inspirational Lee Skipsey will be making sure all things percussion are catered for, whilst bringing it all together will be the imitable Richard Evans on his 20th course as BBSS Musical Director.

Unbeatable

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We're really looking forward to welcoming Becky and Les for their first in-person course as tutors; the delegates loved working with them online last year and can't wait to meet them in-person.

Although LPO principal trumpeter and BBSS regular, James Fountain, is unable to be with us this year due to a Proms performance, we're delighted to welcome Tom and Roger to join our very own Brian Taylor to make up an unbeatable cornet trio."

Working alongside Brian Taylor with the BBSS cornet section will be Cory principal cornet, Tom Hutchinson, together with fellow Besson artist, Roger WebsterBBSS

Concert finale

In addition to the usual the usual band rehearsals, tutor recitals, ensemble showcases, masterclasses, light-hearted entertainment competition, individual face-to-face lessons and evening entertainment, this year's BBSS delegates will also have the opportunity to work with pianist, Matthew McCombie, and be part of a special 'BBSS Anniversary Finale Concert' at Harrogate's spacious Grade 1 listed Church of St. Wilfrid on 13th August.

Together with Harrogate Ladies College and St. Wilfrid's, the Brass Band Summer School is committed to following all government guidance to ensure the safety of its delegates and should this result in the unlikely cancellation of the course, a full refund will be offered.

Secure your place

You can secure your place on this year's Brass Band Summer School (8th-14th August, 2021) with an online deposit of £50 at: www.brassbandsummerschool.com

Alternatively, contact Bookings Administrator, Liz Lancaster

Email: admin@brassbandsummerschool.com
Telephone: +44 (0) 7789 841041

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

nybbgb

4BR Thursday Interview with Ian Porthouse

June 3 • We catch up with the guest conductor of the 2021 Easter Course of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain before he embarks on the second of three days of live rehearsals with his players — this time in Malvern.

national Youth

Joyful sounds as National Youth Band returns to the stage

June 3 • There couldn't have been a more heartening sound to hear in the banding world this week than that of players from the National Youth Band of Great Britain back in live action

Blechklang

National recognition for young Brass Band BlechKLANG talent

June 3 • Rising brass band stars Teresa Fischer and Johannes Stoll make a national impact with their playing.

BBSS

Star tutor line-up confirmed for 2021 Brass Band Summer School

June 3 • There is one heck of a tutor team lined up to inspire delegates at this year's Brass Band Summer School — led by the inimitable Richard Evans.

What's on »

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Welwyn Garden City Band

June 3 • We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band with a varied summer season ahead of us (Government regulations permitting). We have vacancies for SOPRANO CORNET, SOLO TROMBONE & BBb BASS players. Our MD is Duncan Wilson.

Uppermill Band

June 2 • . UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking for a EEb/BBb Bass Player to join our award winning Bass Section

Uppermill Band

June 2 • UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking for a EEb/BBb Bass Player to join our award winning Bass Section

Pro Cards »

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top