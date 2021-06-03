Star tutor line-up confirmed for 2021 Brass Band Summer School

There is one heck of a tutor team lined up to inspire delegates at this year's Brass Band Summer School — led by the inimitable Richard Evans.

The 35th anniversary Brass Band Summer School (BBSS) course will return in its regular in-person format later this year with a star line-up of tutors to add to its considerable attractions.

Following a successful online virtual course last year, the BBSS, is set to return to its regular in-person format at Harrogate Ladies College from August 8th-14th 2021, with some of the biggest names in banding as part of its team.

Tutor team

Working alongside Brian Taylor with the BBSS cornet section will be Cory principal cornet, Tom Hutchinson, together with fellow Besson artist, Roger Webster.

Horn and tuba virtuosi Owen Farr and Les Neish will lead their sections respectively, whilst English National Opera principal trombonist, Becky Smith will take care of the trombones and David Childs the euphoniums and baritones.

The inspirational Lee Skipsey will be making sure all things percussion are catered for, whilst bringing it all together will be the imitable Richard Evans on his 20th course as BBSS Musical Director.

Unbeatable

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We're really looking forward to welcoming Becky and Les for their first in-person course as tutors; the delegates loved working with them online last year and can't wait to meet them in-person.

Although LPO principal trumpeter and BBSS regular, James Fountain, is unable to be with us this year due to a Proms performance, we're delighted to welcome Tom and Roger to join our very own Brian Taylor to make up an unbeatable cornet trio."

Concert finale

In addition to the usual the usual band rehearsals, tutor recitals, ensemble showcases, masterclasses, light-hearted entertainment competition, individual face-to-face lessons and evening entertainment, this year's BBSS delegates will also have the opportunity to work with pianist, Matthew McCombie, and be part of a special 'BBSS Anniversary Finale Concert' at Harrogate's spacious Grade 1 listed Church of St. Wilfrid on 13th August.

Together with Harrogate Ladies College and St. Wilfrid's, the Brass Band Summer School is committed to following all government guidance to ensure the safety of its delegates and should this result in the unlikely cancellation of the course, a full refund will be offered.

Secure your place

You can secure your place on this year's Brass Band Summer School (8th-14th August, 2021) with an online deposit of £50 at: www.brassbandsummerschool.com

Alternatively, contact Bookings Administrator, Liz Lancaster

Email: admin@brassbandsummerschool.com

Telephone: +44 (0) 7789 841041