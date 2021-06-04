Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 22

In Episode 22 of Besson Fridays at Home, Phil, Steve and Roger welcome a Besson trio to talk all things brass.
Unique insight
Lyndon Chapman and Euan Meikle are responsible for the sales of all Buffet Crampon instruments in the UK — roles that give them an unique insight into how the general brass band movement functions — from youth to elite level as well as its associated related branches of both amateur and professional activity.
Werner Duwe is Head of Brass Production — playing a crucial role for the company as it continues to strive to maintain its position as one of the world's great instrument manufacturers and developers — with the ethos of the needs of the musician at its heart.
History and technical
The programme touches upon the history of the Besson brand — from 1817 to the present day and the company's close association with the UK brass band movement.
For the technically minded we hear about triggers, quality control and the musical characteristics of the instruments that are demanded by players and how they are put in place at Markneukirchen in Germany.
There are also some revealing stories about some of the characters of the Boosey & Hawkes days and why Roger and Steven have retained their love for the brand ever since they first started to get serious about their playing.
Tune in at 6.00pm for Episode 22 of Besson Fridays at Home, Friday June 4th.
In Episode 23, the special guests will be David Childs and Dave Morton.
It's a fascinating story so make sure you join the lads at 6.00pm to enjoy it.
Enjoy:
All this and more in this week's superb Episode 22 of Besson Fridays at Home
