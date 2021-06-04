Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 22

Join Phil, Steve and Roger at 6.00pm tonight to find out more about all things Besson...

In Episode 22 of Besson Fridays at Home, Phil, Steve and Roger welcome a Besson trio to talk all things brass.

Unique insight

Lyndon Chapman and Euan Meikle are responsible for the sales of all Buffet Crampon instruments in the UK — roles that give them an unique insight into how the general brass band movement functions — from youth to elite level as well as its associated related branches of both amateur and professional activity.

Werner Duwe is Head of Brass Production — playing a crucial role for the company as it continues to strive to maintain its position as one of the world's great instrument manufacturers and developers — with the ethos of the needs of the musician at its heart.

History and technical

The programme touches upon the history of the Besson brand — from 1817 to the present day and the company's close association with the UK brass band movement.

For the technically minded we hear about triggers, quality control and the musical characteristics of the instruments that are demanded by players and how they are put in place at Markneukirchen in Germany.

There are also some revealing stories about some of the characters of the Boosey & Hawkes days and why Roger and Steven have retained their love for the brand ever since they first started to get serious about their playing.

Tune in at 6.00pm for Episode 22 of Besson Fridays at Home, Friday June 4th.

In Episode 23, the special guests will be David Childs and Dave Morton.

It's a fascinating story so make sure you join the lads at 6.00pm to enjoy it.

Enjoy:

Go to: All this and more in this week's superb Episode 22 of Besson Fridays at Home

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/

https://www.facebook.com/4barsrest

It's a fascinating story so make sure you join the lads at 6.00pm to enjoy it 4BR

Advertisement

Previous Episodes:

Episode 21:

Adam Bokaris and Chris Robertson

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/867388400518770

Episode 20:

Tormod Flaten and Lode Violet

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/907530660038993

Episode 19:

Bastien Baumet and Roland Szentpali.

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/968369680634909

Episode 18:

Alan Thomas and Thomas Nielsen

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/239260564554398

Episode 17:

Amos Miller and Mark Templeton

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/1173452629755844

Episode 16:

Cory Tuba Section

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/538321640819626

Episode 15:

Frank Renton

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2305046332961086

Episode 14:

Scott Kerr & Chris Shanks

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/109984231009544

Episode 13:

Maurice Murphy Tribute

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/449847116384239

Episode 12:

Keith Hutchinson and Tom Smith

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/696285934615157

Episode 11:

Phil Cobb and Stephen Cobb

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/173773204414220

Episode 10:

Chris Bradley and Mike Cavanagh

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/378376613490663

Episode 9:

Helen Harrelson and Misa Mead

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403404634387318

Episode 8:

Thomas Ruedi and Harmen Vanhoorne

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403021190697675

Episode 7:

Davur Juul Magnussen and John Barber

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/4511865358886917

Episode 6:

Derick Kane and Stephen Kane

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2697574597127493

Episode 5:

Ian Porthouse and Dewi Griffths

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/755381705256477

Episode 4:

James Gourlay and Les Neish

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2864126147164239

Episode 3:

Owen Farr and Ailsa Russell

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2c-SLs3ujY&fbclid=IwAR1xdfk1dO_Z9xTV8-jnJXP6GP6cyxMxw_Th-W8QTrLM61VdpMxWV0Hwvi8

Episode 2:

Tom Hutchinson, Sheona White and Mark Wilkinson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yWqt_Az90I&fbclid=IwAR1EdTIm14XeEGTF6l1Wph3Rw0seCwAyRiY0IP8K95Orq5L5HsJbcJf6e8k

Episode 1:

Philip Harper, Steven Mead, Roger Webster and Tom Hutchinson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0VYGFu6rpE&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1VKnZzVAQ3mPmG7HWKVFim8yAQgcTJNvRvzI8heK1D8S29pVNeyv5A-5w

