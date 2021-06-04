                 

*
banner

News

Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 22

Join Phil, Steve and Roger at 6.00pm tonight to find out more about all things Besson...

Besson friday
  Its a Besson theme to the programme tonight

Friday, 04 June 2021

        

In Episode 22 of Besson Fridays at Home, Phil, Steve and Roger welcome a Besson trio to talk all things brass.

Unique insight

Lyndon Chapman and Euan Meikle are responsible for the sales of all Buffet Crampon instruments in the UK — roles that give them an unique insight into how the general brass band movement functions — from youth to elite level as well as its associated related branches of both amateur and professional activity.

Werner Duwe is Head of Brass Production — playing a crucial role for the company as it continues to strive to maintain its position as one of the world's great instrument manufacturers and developers — with the ethos of the needs of the musician at its heart.

History and technical

The programme touches upon the history of the Besson brand — from 1817 to the present day and the company's close association with the UK brass band movement.

For the technically minded we hear about triggers, quality control and the musical characteristics of the instruments that are demanded by players and how they are put in place at Markneukirchen in Germany.

There are also some revealing stories about some of the characters of the Boosey & Hawkes days and why Roger and Steven have retained their love for the brand ever since they first started to get serious about their playing.

Tune in at 6.00pm for Episode 22 of Besson Fridays at Home, Friday June 4th.

In Episode 23, the special guests will be David Childs and Dave Morton.

It's a fascinating story so make sure you join the lads at 6.00pm to enjoy it.

Enjoy:

Go to: All this and more in this week's superb Episode 22 of Besson Fridays at Home

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/

https://www.facebook.com/4barsrest

It's a fascinating story so make sure you join the lads at 6.00pm to enjoy it4BR

Previous Episodes:

Episode 21:
Adam Bokaris and Chris Robertson
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/867388400518770

Episode 20:
Tormod Flaten and Lode Violet
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/907530660038993

Episode 19:
Bastien Baumet and Roland Szentpali.
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/968369680634909

Episode 18:
Alan Thomas and Thomas Nielsen
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/239260564554398

Episode 17:
Amos Miller and Mark Templeton
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/1173452629755844

Episode 16:
Cory Tuba Section
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/538321640819626

Episode 15:
Frank Renton
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2305046332961086

Episode 14:
Scott Kerr & Chris Shanks
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/109984231009544

Episode 13:
Maurice Murphy Tribute
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/449847116384239

Episode 12:
Keith Hutchinson and Tom Smith
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/696285934615157

Episode 11:
Phil Cobb and Stephen Cobb
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/173773204414220

Episode 10:
Chris Bradley and Mike Cavanagh
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/378376613490663

Episode 9:
Helen Harrelson and Misa Mead
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403404634387318

Episode 8:
Thomas Ruedi and Harmen Vanhoorne
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403021190697675

Episode 7:
Davur Juul Magnussen and John Barber
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/4511865358886917

Episode 6:
Derick Kane and Stephen Kane
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2697574597127493

Episode 5:
Ian Porthouse and Dewi Griffths
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/755381705256477

Episode 4:
James Gourlay and Les Neish
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2864126147164239

Episode 3:
Owen Farr and Ailsa Russell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2c-SLs3ujY&fbclid=IwAR1xdfk1dO_Z9xTV8-jnJXP6GP6cyxMxw_Th-W8QTrLM61VdpMxWV0Hwvi8

Episode 2:
Tom Hutchinson, Sheona White and Mark Wilkinson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yWqt_Az90I&fbclid=IwAR1EdTIm14XeEGTF6l1Wph3Rw0seCwAyRiY0IP8K95Orq5L5HsJbcJf6e8k

Episode 1:
Philip Harper, Steven Mead, Roger Webster and Tom Hutchinson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0VYGFu6rpE&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1VKnZzVAQ3mPmG7HWKVFim8yAQgcTJNvRvzI8heK1D8S29pVNeyv5A-5w

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Fodens

Foden's delighted by Whit Friday success and support

June 4 • The Foden's online Whit Friday Championships certainly proved popular across the globe with competitors and viewers alike.

Europeans

4BR Weekend Quiz

June 4 • Its a mix of Europe's beautiful game and brilliant brass bands to win our weekend quiz...

World Rejoicing

Get your rejoicing in early...

June 4 • Why not get an early taster of the British Open test-piece by buying your own study score of Edward Gregson's magnificent composition before the big day...

Besson friday

Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 22

June 4 • Join Phil, Steve and Roger at 6.00pm tonight to find out more about all things Besson...

What's on »

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

June 3 • Stour Concert Brass our Community Band are looking to recruit solo cornets and Bb and Eb Bass as we prepare to restart rehearsals. We are based in Shipston on Stour in South Warwickshire and are a non competitive band rehearsing on Friday 7.45 to 9.30

Welwyn Garden City Band

June 3 • We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band with a varied summer season ahead of us (Government regulations permitting). We have vacancies for SOPRANO CORNET, SOLO TROMBONE & BBb BASS players. Our MD is Duncan Wilson.

Uppermill Band

June 2 • . UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking for a EEb/BBb Bass Player to join our award winning Bass Section

Pro Cards »

Stephen Tighe

ARCM, LDBBA, (Dip)PFS.
Adjudicator / Music Director / Arranger

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top