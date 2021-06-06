Scottish Festival of Brass condensed

The Scottish Festival of Brass will take place over just one weekend later this year.

The Scottish Brass Band Association (SBBA) has announced that due to the continued logistical challenges imposed by Covid-19 regulations and guidelines this year's flagship Scottish Festival of Brass event will be condensed to a single weekend.

27th & 28th November

It will see the Scottish Open Championship take place on Saturday 27th November 2021 at the Perth Concert Hall (above), with the Band Supplies Challenge Contest the following day. Unfortunately it means that there will be no Scottish Youth event although SBBA hopes to host this at a later date.

However, prior to the Scottish Open Championship, SBBA will host a series of workshops and educational sessions aimed at younger brass musicians, with the opportunity for them to stay on and enjoy the competitive top section action later in the day.





Safety first

Speaking to 4BR, SBBA President, Carrie Boax said: "Although Covid-19 means that our first priority is the health and safety of all those who take part and attend our events, it also means that we have to amend what we do accordingly.

We are therefore still pleased to have definite plans for live music making at this year's Scottish Festival of Brass.

The reduction to a single weekend of activity also allows us to deliver a financially viable event that is mindful of the position various bands may find themselves in come November."

Commitment

Carrie added: "Our commitment to the next generation of young players is also paramount even in these difficult times, so we are delighted to be able to put on various workshops and events tailored to their needs on the weekend as well."

Further details will be released in due course.