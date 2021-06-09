                 

4BR Wednesday interview with Hannah Archibald

4BR talks to 17 year old baritone player Hannah Archibald who is inspiring the Coalburn Band organisation to raise funds for the Changing Faces Scotland charity that works to support youngsters with visible differences.

Hannah
  Hannah is an inspirational ambassador fot he Changing Faces Scotland charity

Wednesday, 09 June 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

Hannah Archibald is a baritone player with Coalburn Intermediate Band, and an ambassador for the Changing Faces Scotland charity that supports young people with visible differences.

The Coalburn organisation is hosting a 'Disney Magic' virtual concert on Friday 18th June (7.00pm) and broadcast from the Coalburn Silver Band Facebook page and YouTube channel.

It is supporting the charity as Hannah is a superb ambassadors for their work which not only supports young people with visible differences but also offers wellbeing and counselling services helping people get practical and emotional support.

You can help by donating at: https://justgiving.com/campaign/coalburnsilverbandforchangingfaces

The concert will feature lots of Disney favourites and will showcase the organisation's Percussion Academy, Bronze, Intermediate and Silver Bands.

Facebook page link — facebook.com/CoalburnSilverBand
You Tube channel link — youtube.com/csb1902

        

