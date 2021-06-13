                 

Dutch Opens up a little smaller

The Dutch Open will take place next month as a 'Mini Festival' rather than a full blown contest weekend.

  The Dutch Open will be a two day 'Mini Festival' with plenty of features .

Sunday, 13 June 2021

        

Following the cancellation, due to Covid-19 restrictions, of the proposed hosting of the Dutch Open Brass Band Championships (DOBC) which were to be held in Groningen, the Netherlands this weekend, the contest organisers have announced a new initiative.

A DOBC 'Mini Festival' will now take place on Friday 9th and Saturday 10th of July at the venue, featuring a programme of music, including concerts by leading Dutch brass bands, soloists and ensembles. It is to be recorded for broadcast by brasspass.tv

Friday

The Friday will see soloists and ensembles from the Prince Claus Conservatoire (PCC) featured, as well as a panel discussion with Marcel Mandos (Artistic Director North Netherlands Symphony Orchestra), Tijmen Botma (Musical Director and lecturer at PCC), and Wilbert Zwier (trombone player, conductor and chair of Provinciale Brassband Groningen). It will be hosted by classical radio compere Ab Nieuwdorp.

The evening concert will feature Brass Band Schoonhoven in a programme of new compositions.

Saturday

The Saturday morning session will feature ensemble-and soloist performances by students of the PCC, followed by a concert by Brass band Rijnmond (Rotterdam).

The afternoon attraction is a performance by Violet Brass Quartet, led by Lode Violet, principal cornet of Brass Band Willebroek.

Audience

For both Friday and Saturday programs a maximum of 50 people will be allowed into the venue auditorium.

Tickets are available through The Oosterpoort/SPOT Groningen website.

The organisation is happy to be able to offer an alternative programme to the Dutch Open Brass Band Championships and is looking forward to a smaller, but nonetheless interesting event with music making on the highest levelDOBC

Recordings

Recordings of performances from the two days will be used in two episodes of the brass show 'New Dimensions in Brass' from Brasspass.tv

A DOBC spokesperson told 4BR: "The organisation is happy to be able to offer an alternative programme to the Dutch Open Brass Band Championships and is looking forward to a smaller, but nonetheless interesting event with music making on the highest level."

2022

It was confirmed that the next edition of the Dutch Open Brass Band Championships will be held on Saturday 11th of June 2022. Registration for the 2022 edition is still open.

More information: www.dobc.eu

        

