                 

*
banner

News

Scottish entertainment curtailed

There is a set back to an early live competition return in Scotland as the popular West of Scotland Entertainment contest is cancelled.

West of Scotland
  The contest has become a popular addition to the calendar in Scotland

Tuesday, 15 June 2021

        

4BR has been informed that the West of Scotland Brass Band Association (WoSBBA) has taken the reluctant decision to cancel this year's West of Scotland Entertainment Contest.

It is understood that with uncertainty still surrounding the exact time in Scotland when restrictions will be sufficiently eased, the decision was made to cancel the contest which was due to be held on Saturday 28th August at the Walker Hall in Troon.

Discussion

"After much discussion, the committee came to the decision that it would be best to give the contest a miss this year,"explained WoSBBA secretary Lesley Crumlish.

"We felt that a lot of bands are still in limbo, and probably will be for some time to come so may not even be able to hold any kind of rehearsal before the school holidays.

Certainly, the playing of brass instruments indoors for adult bands is still very much restricted and, as people consider holidays the opportunities for full band rehearsals will be few and far between."

Unviable

Lesley added: "This, combined with the COVID-19 mitigation measures to be put in place at the contest venue, causing inevitable anxiety for players and organisers alike, it reinforced the committee's decision.

Indeed, the limitations on audience numbers also rendered the contest unviable."

We felt that a lot of bands are still in limbo, and probably will be for some time to come so may not even be able to hold any kind of rehearsal before the school holidaysorganisers

2022 return

4BR understands that the organisers did consider holding a 'virtual' event, but felt that bands were now looking for a 'live' return to competition rather than yet another online contest.

South Ayrshire Council has confirmed that the contest can be held on the same weekend of Saturday 27th August in Troon in 2022.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BBC

International line-up for conducting final

June 15 • Four high class conductors look to add a brass band title to their impressive CVs.

Cloudcatcher Fells

Cloudcatcher centerpiece for Black Dyke at Halifax Festival

June 15 • Two world premieres and works by Arnold, Fletcher and McCabe will provide Black Dyke's contribution to the forthcoming 'Best of Brass Festival' in Halifax next month.

Willebroek

Video short heralds Willebroek initiative

June 15 • A short video taster has been launched to tempt players to join the Willebroek Academy in August.

West of Scotland

Scottish entertainment curtailed

June 15 • There is a set back to an early live competition return in Scotland as the popular West of Scotland Entertainment contest is cancelled.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 9 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Quintet Aerata - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Dobcross Silver Band

June 15 • The Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for the position of Solo Baritone to join our very competent section! Some exciting things planned for the return from lockdown and this is a great opportunity to join our progressive and friendly band.

Shipston Town Band

June 14 • Stour Concert Brass our Community Band are looking to recruit solo cornets and Bb and Eb Bass as we prepare to restart rehearsals. We are based in Shipston on Stour in South Warwickshire and are a non competitive band rehearsing on Friday 7.45 to 9.30

The Marple Band

June 11 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown. The Marple Band are a friendly group of musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player, 2nd Horn, 2nd Trombone, Selection of cornets dependent on experience to join our successful band.

Pro Cards »

John Durrant

MA LLCM TD CertEd (Dist)
Conductor, Band Trainer, Composer, Trumpet and Cornet Soloist, Arranger, Adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top