Scottish entertainment curtailed

There is a set back to an early live competition return in Scotland as the popular West of Scotland Entertainment contest is cancelled.

4BR has been informed that the West of Scotland Brass Band Association (WoSBBA) has taken the reluctant decision to cancel this year's West of Scotland Entertainment Contest.

It is understood that with uncertainty still surrounding the exact time in Scotland when restrictions will be sufficiently eased, the decision was made to cancel the contest which was due to be held on Saturday 28th August at the Walker Hall in Troon.

Discussion

"After much discussion, the committee came to the decision that it would be best to give the contest a miss this year,"explained WoSBBA secretary Lesley Crumlish.

"We felt that a lot of bands are still in limbo, and probably will be for some time to come so may not even be able to hold any kind of rehearsal before the school holidays.

Certainly, the playing of brass instruments indoors for adult bands is still very much restricted and, as people consider holidays the opportunities for full band rehearsals will be few and far between."

Unviable

Lesley added: "This, combined with the COVID-19 mitigation measures to be put in place at the contest venue, causing inevitable anxiety for players and organisers alike, it reinforced the committee's decision.

Indeed, the limitations on audience numbers also rendered the contest unviable."

2022 return

4BR understands that the organisers did consider holding a 'virtual' event, but felt that bands were now looking for a 'live' return to competition rather than yet another online contest.

South Ayrshire Council has confirmed that the contest can be held on the same weekend of Saturday 27th August in Troon in 2022.