Video short heralds Willebroek initiative

A short video taster has been launched to tempt players to join the Willebroek Academy in August.

As reported on 4BR, Belgian National Champion Brass Band Willebroek is to inspire the next generation of young performers through their investment in their Willebroek Academy Band and Willebroek Academy Junior Band.

Week's work

They will hold a week (Covid-19 restrictions as appropriate) of learning from the 8th to 13th August so that emerging players can gain invaluable tutoring experience.

Rehearsals in the town of Lier will be alternated with individual lessons with star players from the three-time European champion.

The younger, less experienced members will be led in the Junior Band led by conductor Toon Rutten. Meanwhile, the Academy Band will work under the iconic figure of Frans Violet.

Video launch

The launch of the initiative has been accompanied by a short video featuring the Willebroek stars who will also take part, including Lode Violet, Jeroen Corneillie, Tim de Maeseneer, Kevin Van Giel, Wim Lauryssen, Toon Rutten and Kelly Helsen, supplemented by the coaches of the 'Willebroek Academy Juniors.

Further information:

If a player wishes to be a part of the initiative, you have until July 15th to register.

For further information go to: https://en.brassbandwillebroek.be/bbwa

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEUXoJsG6mY