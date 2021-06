The details for the funeral service of the former Fairey Band player and conductor have been announced.

The funeral service for Alan Lawton, the former Fairey Band player and conductor who passed away aged 85 this month will be held at Rowan Chapel at Stockport Crematorium on Friday 25th June at 3.00pm.

A webcast of the service will be broadcast at 3.15pm

