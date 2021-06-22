Scottish contenders prepare for virtual battle

37 bands will lineup this weekend to lock entertainment horns to claim the prizes at the Whitburn Band Virtual Festival.

Thirty-seven bands from across Scotland are getting ready to perform as part of the forthcoming Whitburn Band Virtual Festival.

The event, which will be presented by professional Musical Director Prof Nicholas Childs, will be broadcast free on Whitburn Band's YouTube channel over the weekend of Friday 25th — Sunday 27th June.

Six sections

Bands will compete in six sections, while hosts Whitburn, Whitburn Heartlands and Whitburn Youth Band will also give a short Gala Concert on the Sunday evening before the announcement of the results.

It all kicks off at 6.00pm on Friday with the Fourth Section and Third Section competitions.

This will be followed on Saturday (6.00pm), when the Second Section and First Section bands perform.

The festival will conclude on Sunday (4.00pm) when you will be able to enjoy the Youth and Percussion Ensembles before the main Championship Section event. This will be followed by the Gala Concert before the announcement of the results.

The Festival is supported by Creative Scotland, Besson, Just Music, Band Supplies and the Scottish Brass Band Association.

Looking forward

Band Chairperson, Charlie Farren told 4BR: "We are all looking forward to our Virtual Festival, which will be a major showcase of talent from across the Scottish banding community and a celebration of music in these tough times.

We hope the audience will enjoy watching and supporting all the bands, and we hope people also enjoy the Gala Concert features from Whitburn, Whitburn Heartlands and Whitburn Youth Bands."

Schedule:

Friday 25th June (6.00pm)

Fourth Section:



Adjudicators: Alison Hall, Chris Shanks, Caroline Farren

1. Galashiels Town

2. Dunfermline Town

3. MacTaggart Scott Loanhead

4. Kilmarnock Concert Brass

5. Newland Concert Brass

6. Coalburn Intermediate

Third Section:



Adjudicators: Scott Kerr, Caroline Farren, Holly Bennett

1. Whitburn Heartlands

2. Langholm Town

3. Dysart Colliery Silver

Saturday 26th June (6.00pm)

Second Section:



Adjudicators: Bryan Allen, Heather McMillan, Chris Shanks

1. St. David's Brass

2. Broxburn & Livingston

3. Annan Town

4. Lochgelly

5. Selkirk Silver

6. Irvine & Dreghorn Brass

First Section:



Adjudicators: Scott Kerr, Chris Bradley, Evelyn Bradley

1. Coalburn Silver

2. Newmilns & Galston Brass

3. Kingdom Brass

4. Campbeltown Brass

5. Johnstone

Sunday 27th June (4.00pm)

Youth/Percussion Ensembles:



Adjudicators: Holly Bennett, Heather McMillan, Evelyn Bradley

1. Coalburn Bronze Band

2. Loanhead Brass Roots/Youth

3. St. David's Brass Youth

4. Irvine & Dreghorn Brass Youth

5. Perth & Kinross Schools' Percussion Ensemble

6. Scottish Borders Youth Brass Band

7. Whitburn Youth

8. Brass Sounds Inverclyde Youth Ensemble

9. Stranraer Brass Youth

10. Abbey Brass Jedforest

11. Riverside Youth

12. Kirkintilloch Youth

13. Coalburn Silver Band Percussion Academy

Championship Section:



Adjudicators: Bryan Allen, Chris Bradley, Alison Hall

1. Dunaskin Doon

2. Kirkintilloch

3. Unison Kinneil

4. Bo'ness & Carriden

Gala Concert featuring Whitburn Band, Whitburn Heartlands Band and Whitburn Youth Band will take place before the announcement of the results.