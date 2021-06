The funeral service details for the respected bandsman Willie Tenant have been announced.

The funeral of the highly respected Scottish bandsman and administrator Willie Tennant has been announced.

It will take place at Woodside Chapel at Paisley Woodside Crematorium on Monday 28th June at 10.30am.

The service can be viewed at:

https://www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view

Login / Order ID: 100610

Password: tbgqnvkd

Event Number: 960441

If you experience issues with your login details please call 01536 314 890