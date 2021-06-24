                 

Childs steps down from Woodfalls role

The nine year musical partnership between Dr Robert Childs and Woodfalls Band has reached its final chord.

Childs
  Dr Robert Childs lead the band at the Royal Albert Hall

Thursday, 24 June 2021

        

Dr Robert Childs has taken the decision to step down from his role as Musical Director of Woodfalls Band.

It brings to an end a nine year association that saw the former MD at Cory and the current Artistic Director of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain travel from his home in Wales to south Wiltshire on a regular basis.

Success

It was also an association that brought considerable success for the band formed in 1874, with promotion gained to make their return to the British Open in 2015, claim the West of England Regional title in 2017 and secure a top-10 finish at the National Finals in 2018 and a podium finish at the Butlins Mineworkers Championship.

With the demands of his work at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and with the success of the most recent Easter course of the National Youth Band, there have been ever greater demands placed upon his time.

Right thing

Talking about his decision he said: "After, discussing the current situation with my friend and Band Chairman Remus Sawyer, we decided this is the right thing to do for me and for the Band.

I have no desire to leave with immediate effect and will Woodfalls in any capacity I can for the next few months."

We are sorry to see Bob leave. Woodfalls has benefitted from his expertise for many years and we have enjoyed a close musical relationshipWoodfalls Band

Benefitted

In response Remus added: "We are sorry to see Bob leave. Woodfalls has benefitted from his expertise for many years and we have enjoyed a close musical relationship.

We thank him for his commitment and the enjoyment we have shared both on and off the performance stage. We hope to have the opportunity to work with Bob again sometime in the future.

In the short term, our focus is on returning to 'normal' after this challenging period and competing again as one of the leading bands in the South West region of England."

        

