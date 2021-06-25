                 

News

Adjudication teams for London and Cheltenham announced

The list of adjudicators who will make the 2021 National title decisions has been revealed.

National Finals
  The list of judges for the 2021 Finals have been announced.

Friday, 25 June 2021

        

Kapitol Promotions Ltd., the organisers of the National Championships of Great Britain, has announced the lists of adjudicators that will make the all-important title winning decisions at Cheltenham and the Royal Albert Hall in London later this year.

2021 Adjudication teams

Championship Section: Dr. Robert Childs, Dr. Stephen Cobb and Rob Wiffin OBE
Section 1: Alan Morrison, Steve Sykes and Sheona Wade
Section 2: Nicholas Garman, Steve Pritchard-Jones and David Hirst
Section 3: Alan Bourne, Mark Wilkinson and Glyn Williams
Section 4: Martin Heartfield, John Maines and Jonathan Pippen

Both Dr. Robert Childs and Rob Wiffin OBE return after being in the box at the 2019 event, whilst Dr Stephen Cobb makes his first appearance.

Speaking about the appointments for both events, Philip Morris told 4BR: "As always we have been careful to appoint a breadth of experience at London and Cheltenham.

We are delighted to welcome Stephen Cobb's who has worldwide respect gained through his tenure as Bandmaster of the International Staff Band and who will bring an extra dimension to the team alongside Bob Childs and Rob Wiffin."

Cheltenham breadth

He added: "We have also brought a breadth of experience to the event at Cheltenham for what we are sure will be an excellent contest weekend.

Tickets for the Royal Albert Hall Final are now on sale from the venue's box office and arrangements for the Cheltenham Finals will be announced in due course."

The Finals for sections 1 — 4 take place at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, on the weekend of the 18th/19th September and the Championship Section Final at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on 2nd October.

Health & Wellbeing

In a new addition to the Finals organisation Kapitol Promotions Ltd has appointed Tony Griffiths, the respected North of England Regional Secretary as their Health & Wellbeing Officer.

Tony has a background in professional health care as a qualified Mental Health Nurse Practitioner and will be available in the coming months, as well as during both Finals events, to answer any concerns.

Minimise risks

Philip Morris added: "We realise that bands and their members may have concerns relating to their health and wellbeing over the weekends of the contests.

Kapitol's event management is continuing to liaise with the management of both venues to minimise risks, as well as to ensure that they understand the specific needs of our brass band community relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

We aim to provide and maintain a safe environment for all bands, supporters and audiences attending the contests, and to the best of our ability will provide unbiased advice and information reflecting current relevant legislation for all countries and regions of the UK issued by official Government agencies."

As always we have been careful to appoint a breadth of experience at London and CheltenhamKapitol Promotions

Contact:

In response to his appointment Tony Griffiths added: "I look forward to working with bands, listening to any concerns, and enabling all to feel safe while attending the contests."

Tony can be contacted on: tony@kapitolpromotions.co.uk or telephone him on 07555 051636 with any safety questions they may have regarding the Finals 2021 events.

        

