Report & Results: 2021 UniBrass Championships

Time past, present, future and forgotten helps Durham University Brass Band claim the 2021 UniBrass title

The history books may not record that the long-awaited post-Covid return of brass band contesting in the UK took place in the open air by a flyover of a branch road of the A57 near the University of Sheffield Students' Union Building.

They will note however that a very well organised 2021 UniBrass Championships heralded the sound of competitive brass banding again after a historic 15-month hiatus.

Poignant

It was a rather poignant venue too, as it was also close to a Covid-19 vaccination centre, with the queues of people able to enjoy the sound of brass as they waited patiently for their jabs.

And with the weather holding fair for those organising, competing and listening (as well as the on-line live stream) it proved to be an experience to lift the spirits as eight bands provided entertainment programmes (as well as one separate 'virtual' performance) packed with musical enthusiasm and excellence.



It may seem a little unfortunate then that after such a long span of being deprived of hearing live music, the destination of the title was actually decided on the implementation of time penalties.

And whilst you couldn't really blame anyone for wanting to linger a little given the opportunity to at last get back to action, the contest rules were clear. The result was that Nottingham and Huddersfield eventually saw their hopes undermined by going over the prescribed 21-minute non-penalty time limit.

Durham title

It therefore enabled Durham University under the direction of Thomas Hicken to claim the title with a cleverly constructed 'Time Machine' programme which also took the 'Best Entertainment' and 'Best Percussion' (thanks to an incredible single student effort!) prizes.

It opened with what could be described as a touch of observational musical satire given the Covid-19 crisis, with a rousing rendition of the march 'Barnard Castle'. There was no need to guess the point that was being made.

A hearty rendition of Edward Gregson's 'Variations on Laudate Dominum' followed, before a classic bit of Leroy Anderson and his 'Sandpaper Ballet' (now almost 70 years old) featured the delicate chamfering skills of Martin Davies.

The band finished with the filmatic excitement of 'Back to the Future' to secure the title by the appropriate narrowest of time margins and help enable their talented MD to claim the 'Best Student Conductor' award.

Diamond

Reflecting on their success on their Facebook page they band stated: "We've only gone and won it! Overall 1st place! Most Entertaining! Best Percussion! Best Student Conductor!"

They added: "Well done to everyone in the band especially to Martin Davies for his 'diamond' performance winning the 'Best Percussion' section as a one-man section!

Louisa and Thomas stunned the audience with their amazing acting and to Saffie for the fabulous time machine! And last but definitely not least, our fabulous conductor Thomas Hicken, who won 'Best Student Conductor."

Time and Tyne

Disappointment perhaps then for the University of Nottingham, although they took their misfortune with good humour.

Led by Kieren Williams, they opened with 'Home of Legends' before neatly segueing into Philip Harper's 'The Water of Tyne' tastefully played by Keir Evans-Brown (cornet) and Jon Clare (euphonium).

An uplifting ABBA selection box from 'Mamma Mia!' and the rather darker chiropterologistic musical pulsations of 'Batman the Movie' paved the way for the finale of 'The World's Greatest Storyteller' — although any happy ending chapter (their cornets did claim the 'Best Section' award) was just tarnished by their timing miscalculations which cost them four vital points.

It proved to be the difference between a comfortable victory and the narrowest of margin second place finishes.

Benchmark

Also a little way out on the stopwatch was third placed University of Huddersfield conducted by Jonathan Beatty.

The two-time champion set a fine benchmark for judges Adam Cooke and Alexandra Kenyon with a polished set that opened with the vibrant 'Birdland', followed by the Germanic bombast of 'Under the Double Eagle', which took the 'Best March' prize.

A lovely bit of lyrical euphonium playing by Thomas Cobham on 'Be My Love' led into the choreographed finale of 'Fire in the Blood'.

Commitment

Behind the podium finishers there was plenty of enjoyable entertainment and spirited commitment on show (Leeds, York and others took to the stage minus members who were self-isolating).

The University of York (with bass trombone player Sabrina Duxbury stepping as a late Covid conducting replacement) produced a cleverly themed 'Henry VIII' set (thankfully minus any displays of regicide) to end fourth.

The centrepiece was a 'Best Soloist' rendition on flugel of 'My Love is like a Red, Red Rose' by principal cornet Emily Roberts, whilst they also managed to include music from as diverse sources as ABBA to Bizet and allegedly Henry VIII himself.

13 strong

University of Warwick Brass Society encompassed music inspired by Broadway and New York to classic Salvation Army lyricism and the 6/8 swagger of William Rimmer's 'Punchinello' march to end fifth, whilst the University of Sheffield also touched on much the same sources.

'The Irish Blessing' and 'On the Quarter Deck' was supplemented by touches of Eric Ball, Alan Fernie and Freddie Mercury as they ended sixth.

The 13 strong Cambridge University Brass Band put the iconic 'Floral Dance' to refreshing new use as a contest opener as well as a cracking bit of 'Madness!' to close, with Leeds University Union giving it their all (with 8 members self-isolating) with a brilliant effort that encompassed an ELO 'Mr Blue Sky', a Welsh 'All thought he Night' and an audience participation 'Cornerstone' to close.

Virtual winner

Unfortunately, with Birmingham having to withdraw from the 'Virtual Section' it meant that the sole entrant was Bristol University Brass Band conducted by Angus Currie.

However, they took the title with a set that opened with the march 'The Cossack' before Charlie Pearce (euphonium) and Amy Williams (baritone) gave a warmly coloured rendition of Bizet's classic 'Pearlfishers' duet 'Deep inside the Sacred Temple'. They closed with a nicely portrayed account of 'A Cambrian Suite' by Michael Ball.

Fine success

Although there were many challenges to overcome for the UniBrass Foundation and University of Sheffield organisers, the event proved to be a fine success.

Speaking to 4BR, UniBrass Foundation trustee, Andy Straiton said: "We are absolutely delighted to have put on a fantastic day in Sheffield.

As the first 'in person' UK brass band contest in over 15 months we have faced numerous challenges in making this happen, and it is testament to the hard work of all involved in UniBrass and the bands that perform that we had a covid safe and thoroughly enjoyable day and we as an organisation are immensely proud."

It was also confirmed that the 2022 contest will revert to its traditional two section format and will be held at Sheffield once again.

We've only gone and won it! Overall 1st place! Most Entertaining! Best Percussion! Best Student Conductor! Durham University Brass Band

Advertisement

Results:



Adjudicators: Adam Cooke & Alexandra Kenyon

Musicality/Entertainment

Musicality takes precedence over entertainment in event of a tie.

Live Performance Section:

1. Durham University (Thomas Hicken): 90/48 = 138

2. University of Nottingham (Kieren Williams): 95/46 = 137*

3. University of Huddersfield (Jonathan Beatty): 94/45 = 137**

4. University of York (Sabrina Duxbury): 88/47 =135

5. University Warwick Brass Society (Matt Jackman): 89/43 = 132

6. University of Sheffield (Theo Letts): 87/42 = 129

7. Cambridge University (Josh de Gromoboy): 84/40 = 124

8. Leeds University Union (James T Heaton): 86/41 -4 =123

* incurred a 4 point time penalty

** incurred a 2 point time penalty

Virtual Performance Section:



1. Bristol University Brass Band (Angus Currie)



Overall Awards:

Most Entertaining: University of Durham

Best March: University of Huddersfield

Best Student Conductor: University of Durham

Best Soloist: Emily Roberts (flugel) — University of York

Best Percussion: University of Durham

Best Section: Cornet section of University of Nottingham