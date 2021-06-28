Home from Home for Black Dyke

Black Dyke Band reaches out into the heart of communities on the latest legs of their Bandstand Tour

Black Dyke has continued its enjoyable 'Bandstand Tour' with stops in Scunthorpe and Lincoln.

The outreach initiative forms part of its successful Culture Recovery Fund award which will see ensembles from the band either lead or link up with other organisations for events to give live performances in the heart of communities.

Access point

The Queensbury band has already performed at the Piece Hall in Halifax and followed this with the latest trips to 'The Valleys' and 'Bunker's Hill' Residential Homes in Scunthorpe and Lincoln respectively to bring the sound of a brass band to people who would otherwise not have access to live music, especially during Covid-19 restrictions.

Wonderful gesture

Speaking about the visits, Philip Pearson, Chairman of United Health who run the homes, told 4BR: "It was a wonderful gesture from Black Dyke to share live performances and experience the reaction from the lovely people in two of our care homes.

With over 75 apartments in each home many of the residents were experiencing their first live music for over 15 months and so many found it so enjoyable and so emotive."

Huge boost

Speaking about the visits, Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs added: "We found out that Black Dyke first visited Lincoln to give a concert in 1887, but I have assured everyone that they won't have to wait as long again for our return.

This initiative has given everyone a huge boost — and has made a real personal connection with people who love the sound of a brass band.

The response from people who have been unable to hear live music for such a long period of time has been amazing. We now have a new legion of Pondasher fans!"

Next stop

The next step on the tour will see ensembles from Black Dyke at Ripon Cathedral and Harrogate on July 4th, alongside Ripon City Brass and Tewit Youth Band respectively.